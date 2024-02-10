Trump bizarrely claims they will change the name of the state of Pennsylvania if he loses it





Donald Trump says Pennsylvania's name will change if he loses the state.

Donald Trump seemed to be referring to sites honoring historical figures that had been renamed. Former President Donald Trump bizarrely claimed that if he lost Pennsylvania, “they” would change the name of the state. Trump made the assertion in a speech Friday evening to thousands of members of the National Rifle Association (NRA) in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. “We have to win in November or we won’t have Pennsylvania.” They're going to change the name. They’re going to change the name of Pennsylvania,” Trump said. Trump says if he doesn't win the election, Pennsylvania will cease to exist because 'they' will change its name pic.twitter.com/eGyY5GiEMF – Acyn (@Acyn) February 10, 2024 “All over the country they're taking George Washington's name out of high schools and other things,” he said. “It’s one I even thought was safe.” Abraham Lincoln and George Washington. Their names are now in danger. In recent years, steps have been taken in the United States to address the country's racist past by renaming places named after controversial historical figures, particularly those with ties to slavery and the Confederacy. In a controversial decision in 2021, the San Francisco school board voted to rename 44 schools, including George Washington and Abraham Lincoln high schools. Charles Mostoller / Reuters There have been no notable moves to change the state's name, and it's unclear exactly what Trump was referring to. “No, we’re going to have to win. You won’t have a country anymore, you won’t have a state anymore, you won’t have anything anymore,” Trump concluded. Meanwhile, Trump reiterated his commitment to defending the rights of gun owners and protecting the Second Amendment rights, if re-elected, for NRA members. “I promise you, with me at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, no one will lay a finger on your guns — just as happened for four years when I was your president,” he said. President Joe Biden was born in Pennsylvania and won the state against Trump in the 2020 election. Trump previously won the state in 2016, marking the first time a Republican candidate had won it since 1988. Latest polls show two likely presidential candidates tied in the state.

