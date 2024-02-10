Trump is too old and incited a coup. Biden is too old and mixing up names. America, how to choose? | Marina Hyde





In the United States, where a likely presidential candidate gives rambling hour-long speeches in which he explains that he is going to become a dictator, but only discusses whether the other candidate has lost his mind . And yes, let me preemptively apologize, because I can already say that we won't talk about it until the third paragraph of this column before we have exhausted the Guardian-approved list of euphemisms for a few names of world leaders short of a full name. together.

Regardless, our case today concerns President Joe Biden, who called an impromptu press conference Thursday evening in which he vehemently insisted that his memory was very good. The occasion was the release of a Justice Department report that cleared Biden of criminal charges related to his handling of highly classified documents. This year-long investigation was led by special counsel Robert Hur, who happens to be a registered Republican, and whose report specifically mentions the president's considerably limited memory. Mr. Hur says part of the reason he didn't file charges was that at trial, Mr. Biden would likely present himself to the jury, as he did in our interview, as an elderly man , friendly and well-meaning with a bad memory. . Oh dear. A veritable muffin basket of an attack line offered to Donald Trump there, and a confirmation of my long-held belief that false sympathy is a far deadlier tone than open attack.

Biden had almost left the stage last night when he returned to the podium to answer a question about the Israel-Gaza conflict, in which he unfortunately referred to Egyptian leader Abdel Fattah el-Sisi as the Mexican president. On the one hand, it was always going to happen just when he insisted that his memory was excellent, just as it is a truth universally acknowledged that people who correct someone's grammar or spelling The other normally unintentionally commits their own howler in the process. Call it the pedants' curse or the pedants' curse.

On the other hand, oh my God. According to a poll, Biden's age and cognitive problems constitute his greatest vulnerability with voters. As for his likely opponent, based on my armchair diagnosis, the most terrifying thing about Donald Trump is that he is completely sane (unless you count advanced narcissism, which I suppose we have to do nowadays). But Trump is only three years younger than Biden, often walks with a wobble, and himself recently mistook Nikki Haley for Nancy Pelosi in a speech. So, is it fair that one faces infinitely more scrutiny than the other on the lost plot front?

Unfortunately, fairness is not one of the foundations of political life. I fear we are dealing with Ye Olde Vibes (est 2022) political theory, which holds that how a politician presents themselves, based on feelings, is more important than trivialities such as facts or their record. Look, I don't make the rules. But in the first Tory leadership race in the UK in 2022, Remainer Liz Truss presented herself as more Brexity to the party's base than incumbent Rishi Sunak. For what? Atmosphere. Just vibrations.

The vibes regarding Biden's seniority aren't great. Yes, he led his country's exceptional and envied economic recovery from the pandemic, so the large rational part of me considers that unfair. But another part of me, perhaps irrational, can no longer watch a Biden speech or address without imagining his aides also watching from the sidelines, privileging cortisol, every fiber of their being positioned as reinforcement allowing him to cross the threshold. line without making unforced errors. and then exit the stage without trying to use a flag as a door.

I'm sure this is a complete fantasy and the only cortisol levels that are skyrocketing are mine. Nevertheless: vibrations. I can't fight them. I remember my heart feeling the same way in my mouth during the aforementioned Tory leadership race, when runaway favorite Truss stormed off stage after launching her campaign. Did I think Liz Truss literally wasn't even ready to walk out of a scene? Of course not. Rationally, I knew it was just a stupid mistake, the kind we all make every day. At the same time, the irrational half of me felt the satisfying click of the right key turning in the lock. I knew Liz Truss, metaphorically, wasn't even ready to come off stage. There was a kind of ineffable psychological truth in all this that was far more powerful than the facts.

As someone who thinks the likely Republican nominee is horribly, extremely worse, I fear that Joe Biden is preparing for a grueling election with precisely this vibration-based disadvantage. He and Trump are at the stage in their lives where ordinary, sensible people find the strength to turn to their families and ask: Be honest, should I still drive? Yet Trump's great power defies rationality, like a dark lord of vibrations. He has a fascinating ability to make it seem like everything is playing into his hands, which is why we all now watch the news reports about various criminal charges against him and say: Oh, that's going to play out well for him. Is this okay? And if so, why should he? Who really knows, but the vibrations say so.

After I last discussed gerontocracy in these pages, the Guardian printed three letters from older male readers under the headline “What's age got to do with it, Marina Hyde?” Ageism was brought up, with one correspondent going into detail about how he spent his days, as an argument against what we might have kindly called my own argument about when big hitters should leave the professional scene. Now, no one appreciates a good bullshit on the letters page more than I, and all three men have been very kind to the rest of my output. THANKS!

However. At the risk of further correspondence, I feel I must still hold to the position that being President of the United States is not the same as writing, teaching, and volunteering in a residence, and it's a job for a man younger than him. either Biden and Trump. Not a younger woman, of course, that would be really crazy in the strictest clinical sense of the word. But less than 86 years old at the end of his functions. So I end this article with a challenge: if any readers of this newspaper are able to reach the end of the long American election campaign and think that it has showcased a dynamic, healthy and cheerful democracy, then I invite them to write on November 6, and proposes compulsory retirement.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2024/feb/09/donald-trump-joe-biden-america-us-president-6-january The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos