Prime Minister Narendra Modi to launch poll campaign in Madhya Pradesh from key ST seat tomorrow





Prime Minister Narendra Modi to launch BJP campaign in Madhya Pradesh tomorrow Bhopal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to launch the Lok Sabha election campaign in Madhya Pradesh from Ratlam-Jhabua Scheduled Tribes (ST) constituency tomorrow. The move underlines the BJP's desire to garner support in tribal-dominated areas. The Bhil and Bhilala tribes, with their significant influence in 10-12 districts of western Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Gujarat, are at the center of this strategy. PM Modi is expected to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of development initiatives totaling around Rs 7,500 crore. The focal point of this campaign is a large janjatiya gathering near the Gopalpura airstrip in the Bhil-dominated Jhabua district of western Madhya Pradesh. Preparations are underway to accommodate at least one million people. Historically, the Congress party has overwhelmingly won the Ratlam-Jhabua ST seat, winning 14 of 18 elections and by-elections since 1952. However, the BJP has made progress, winning the seat in 2014 and 2019. The political landscape of this constituency has long been shaped by two prominent personalities from Bhil. The first is Dilip Singh Bhuria, who won the seat five times for the Congress from 1980 to 1996 and once for the BJP in 2014. The other is Kantilal Bhuria, former Union minister and state Congress chief, who also won the Congress seat five times between 1998 and 2015. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Kantilal Bhuria was defeated by BJP's first-time MP Guman Singh Damor by a margin of over 90,000 votes. Although the BJP won only three of the eight assembly segments in this constituency in the 2018 state elections, its performance improved in the 2023 state elections, winning four segments and narrowly losing another. The seats of Ratlam-Jhabua ST and Guna, traditionally Congress strongholds in Madhya Pradesh, were won by the BJP in the 2019 state elections, supported by the Modi wave, even though the state had a Congress government. Jhabua's strategic importance lies in its ability to influence tribal voters in neighboring districts of Gujarat and Rajasthan, making it a key battleground in the BJP's electoral strategy.

