Indonesians fill stadiums for final election rallies





About 100,000 people filled a Jakarta stadium on Saturday for a huge rally in support of Indonesian presidential election frontrunner Prabowo Subianto, just days before one of the world's biggest one-day polls. Tens of thousands of supporters also attended the latest rallies of his rival candidates – former provincial governors Anies Baswedan and Ganjar Pranowo – in the battle to lead the huge Muslim-majority nation. Subianto, a third-time candidate and current defense minister, leads Baswedan and Pranowo by double digits in the polls ahead of Wednesday's vote. "Me, my father and my mother have supported Prabowo continuously since 2014," said Novita Agustina, a 24-year-old first-time voter who traveled four hours to see the ex-general s 'express. She praised his work as defense minister and ignored rights groups' concerns about his record, saying the criticism was "just attacks from opponents…I don't want to hear anything of badness ". Others praised his tenacity in running for president a third time. The crowd at the national stadium applauded as Subianto, 72, launched into a typically fiery speech. "We will fight to bring prosperity to all Indonesians," he said. "We will continue what has already been built by previous presidents. » Many of Subianto's supporters wore blue shirts, some sporting a cartoon image of his face that has become synonymous with his campaign. Subianto campaigned on pledges to eradicate extreme poverty, provide free school meals for children and milk for pregnant women, and continue President Joko Widodo's development drive. The streets of the capital were paralyzed by crowds of scooters and cars heading towards the rallies. The entrances to the stadium in North Jakarta, where Baswedan was speaking to his supporters, were so crowded that several people fainted, according to an AFP journalist. Many had camped overnight for the event. "We want to see change," said Endang Pujiati, a retired professor who drove hours to attend the Baswedan rally. "Anies is a trustworthy person, that's why he could be a good leader." Pranowo held two events on Saturday in the cities of Semarang and Surakarta, Central Java province, which he previously governed. More than 204 million Indonesians will elect their next president, parliamentarians and thousands of local officials on February 14. They will vote in more than 800,000 polling stations across the volcano-dotted archipelago. After Saturday's rallies, candidates will observe three quiet days of campaigning before voting.

