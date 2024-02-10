Turkey received a modernized M60T tank with local components





The first delivery of the newly modernized M60T tank, an indigenous production, has been received by the Turkish Army. This is one of the first successful stages of the project to strengthen the capabilities of M60T tanks carried out by the Defense Industry Presidency. This milestone moment ended with a delivery ceremony. Photo credit: Aselsan Among those present at the ceremony held in Ankara's Ereflikohisar district were esteemed figures such as SSB Chairman Prof. Haluk Grgun. The event was also attended by Deputy Minister of National Defense Dr. Celal Sami Tufekci, Commander of Land Forces General Selcuk Bayraktaroglu and other industry representatives. During the event, Professor Haluk Grgun expressed his feelings on the importance of the M60T tank in the progress towards complete sovereignty of the Turkish defense industry. He praised the role of Turkish engineers in achieving this goal, saying the modernization project was the product of local and national technical prowess. Grgun also highlighted Turkey's unique ability to modernize a range of tank models – a skill possessed by a few selected countries in the world. In his acceptance speech, he enthused: “Our latest M60T tanks, fortified and equipped with local and national technologies, constitute a substantial arsenal for our ground forces. Becoming a part of the inventory of the Turkish Armed Forces, this new addition demonstrates the determination of our President, Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdogan, to increase the localization rate of our defense industry without any compromise. The platforms we have modernized and improved today are opening new avenues for our defense industry. I would like to express my gratitude to the dedicated personnel of our Land Forces Command, my industrious colleagues in our Presidential Office, all the contracting companies and engineers – with a special mention to Aselsan. Modernization In mid-2022, Aselsan and SSB signed a contract to replace foreign technologies in the M60T tanks with domestically produced alternatives, meeting the demands of the Turkish Armed Forces. Photo credit: Aselsan As a result, mass production of the VOLKAN-M fire control system began, which included the creation of a combat information system for tank control. Additionally, the necessary additional armor protection and crew seats were also manufactured domestically. The TYK-M60T project framework oversees the integration of these systems into the M60T tanks. These activities, as well as FASBAT's tank tasks, are managed under the watchful eye of the 2nd Directorate of the Kayseri Main Maintenance Plant. As part of the overall project, not only Aselsan but also Roketsan, with the help of the T-Kalp company, are involved in the production and development of additional armor protection and seating arrangements for the crew. To date, the Ground Forces Command has proudly incorporated two upgraded M60T tanks into its weapons expansion project. The project, in its later stages, aims to facilitate the incorporation of domestic systems into additional M60T tanks housed in the Ground Forces Command inventory. *** Follow us anywhere, anytime. BulgariaMilitary.com has a responsive design and you can open the page from any computer, mobile device or web browser. For more recent news, follow our Google News, Youtube, Reddit, LinkedIn, Twitter And Facebook pages. Our standards: Manifesto & ethical principles.

