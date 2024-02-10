Jack Smith loses patience with Judge Cannon in Trump documents case





FOLLOWING

Special counsel Jack Smith shows growing frustration with Judge Aileen Cannon in Trump's classified documents case, as judge refused to protect identity of witness Smith says was under threat . Former US attorney Joyce Vance speaks with Alex Wagner.Feb. 10, 2024

FOLLOWING

