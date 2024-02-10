Rishi Sunak needs to call me first if he wants election help

Last week, Mr Sunak said the two had spoken on occasion, the most recent being late last year. However, this appears to be linked to a brief greeting during the Remembrance Sunday service in November.

A spokesman for Mr Johnson declined to comment.

A Number 10 source said: “We want the whole Tory family to come together to beat Starmer and Labor at the next election. Boris and all those united in this goal will of course be welcome.

As one of the first by-elections of the year in which a general election is due to take place, the result in Wellingborough, Northants, will be keenly watched by Tory MPs who will be wondering whether their own electoral prospects have been all but defeated .

Not a single member of last week's focus group plans to back the party again in Thursday's contest to replace Peter Bone after allegations of sexual misconduct and bullying were leveled against M .Bone, who denies these claims.

Wellingborough has a Conservative majority of 18,540 votes and the vote takes place on the same day as the Kingswood by-election to replace Chris Skidmore. Labor are the bookmakers' favorites to win both seats.

Participants in the focus group, organized by think tank More in Common, described the Prime Minister as financially on another planet and accused him of abandoning hard-working people.

How can Rishi understand?

Millie, an abuse support worker, said: “It’s tough out there and Sunak is a multi-millionaire. How can he ever understand when it's hot or when he's eating, and in some cases neither?

Shola, a taxi driver who has criticized Mr Sunak over the use of taxpayer-funded hotels to accommodate Channel migrants, added: Personally I think he is a showman, he is a show business man. He has nothing, we didn't even vote for him.

The cost of living was identified by the group as the issue affecting them the most, followed by NHS waiting times and anti-social behaviour.

There was disbelief that the Conservatives had chosen Helen Harrison, Mr Bones' girlfriend, as their candidate in Wellingborough. Ryan, a social worker, asked how stupid does the Conservative Party think we are?

All seven participants reacted negatively to a transgender slur hurled by Mr Sunak on Wednesday as the mother of Brianna Ghey, a murdered trans teenager, attended Prime Minister's Questions.

Claire, an administrative assistant, said the joke completely turned my stomach, while Millie added: It's so insensitive. It's about trying to score points without knowing your audience. He just doesn't understand.

Luke Tryl, the director of More in Common, who moderated the session, said: “Considering that this whole group voted Conservative in 2019, the scale of their disillusionment with the government was shocking, even for someone who runs focus groups like this on a weekly basis.

On everything from the cost of living crisis to the NHS to Rishi Sunak's week of gaffes, the group was unanimous in believing the government was running out of steam with many harking back to a Boris administration or even Nigel Farage and reform. .

Mr Tryl said the only positive for the Conservatives was that they didn't have much love for Labor either.