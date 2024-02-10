Donald Trump gets boost from Judge Cannon after Jack Smith fury





Donald Trump and his legal team will receive unredacted reports from FBI witnesses in the classified documents case after special counsel Jack Smith failed in his attempt to conceal the information.

Judge Aileen Cannon, who is overseeing the trial against the former president, ordered federal prosecutors to turn over unredacted documents sought by Trump's legal team during discovery, along with the two other co-defendants in the case , Walt Nauta and Carlos De Oliveira.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to 40 federal charges for keeping classified documents and then obstructing federal attempts to recover them at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. The Republican primary frontrunner continues to deny any wrongdoing and has repeatedly said the accusations are part of a politically motivated witch hunt to prevent him from winning the 2024 election.

On Thursday, Smith accused Cannon of making a “clear error” in allowing the documents to be turned over. He said in his filings that the move would reveal the identities of many potential witnesses, while potentially exposing them to “significant and immediate risks of threats, intimidation and harassment.” Newsweek contacted the Justice Department via email on Saturday.

Cannon initially suspended deadlines for Smith's team to turn over the documents while it reviewed the special counsel's request. However, the stay lasted only a few hours, and she then ruled on Friday that the information had to be delivered to Trump and the other defendants by Saturday, February 10.

U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump arrives at the National Rifle Association presidential forum at the Great American Outdoor Show February 9, 2024 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. The judge overseeing the former president's classified documents… Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump arrives at the National Rifle Association presidential forum at the Great American Outdoor Show on February 9, 2024 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. The judge overseeing the former president's classified documents trial has ordered special prosecutor Jack Smith to turn over unredacted reports from FBI witnesses. More from Spencer Platt/Getty Images

The judge ruled that the information, including the names of potential witnesses, would be made public until a subsequent court order is issued.

Cannon, who was appointed to the bench by Trump, has long faced calls to recuse herself from the case after making a number of decisions favorable to the former president; these include those that could potentially delay the start of the trial, scheduled for May.

After the judge's initial ruling denied Smith's request to keep the witness reports redacted, former federal prosecutor and legal analyst Joyce Vance accused Cannon of continuing to make troubling decisions in the classified documents case. which show a potential bias in favor of Trump.

“Judges should not put their finger on the scales of justice, whether for or against a defendant or any other party,” Vance wrote on his Civil Discourse blog. “Here it is impossible to avoid the conclusion that the scales are tipping.”

Vance added that it is time for Smith to decide whether to actively seek Cannon's recusal due to his frequent rulings favoring Trump, or to suggest to the courts that such a move is warranted.

