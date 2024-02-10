India's foreign chief hails Modi's stellar performance in power





Dr Vijay Chauthaiwale, head of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) foreign affairs department, has congratulated Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, for his commendable achievements in 10 years in power. Mr. Chauthaiwale, in a statement issued on Saturday, said that as the Prime Minister prepares for re-election for a third term, he deserves to be considered for another term. Mr Modi is India's 14th Prime Minister since May 2014. He praised two of the policies of Mr Modi's first term relating to demonetisation and implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST). He said the demonetization policy initially caused a lot of disruption but later gained support from the poor, who believed in Mr Modi's war against black money and corruption. He noted that although the implementation of GST disrupted businesses, temporarily slowed down the economy and faced initial challenges, the new tax regime has made the Indian economy efficient and modern. In both cases, the Prime Minister did not hesitate to put his political capital on the line because he believed that decisions were necessary. Modi's strength lies in his direct communication with people, explaining the rationale for major decisions, and the humility with which he asks people to tolerate short-term pain, especially in the case of demonetization and lockdown during COVID -19. He turned a crisis of non-availability of cash into an opportunity by launching the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and encouraging people to use digital payments. Today, UPI is globally considered a transformative technology due to its simplicity and security. India's emergence from the COVID-19 crisis has a lot to do with Mr. Modi's ability to impose a nationwide lockdown and then maintain morale by leading by example, he said . According to Chauthaiwale, India's healthcare infrastructure capabilities have been significantly strengthened and the manufacturing and supply of essential medicines and vaccines has been successful. He said India's reaching 200 baseline vaccinations was compelling proof of Mr Modis' leadership. A consistent facet of Mr Modi's leadership style is empathy towards ordinary people, which increases the chances of success. This process allows him to listen to grassroots feedback and select the right policies accordingly, he said. Furthermore, Sanjay Srivastava, President of Overseas Friends of the Bharatiya Janata Party (OFBJP) in Nigeria, said using Indian development as a model for other developing countries would go a long way in helping development global global. He said Mr. Modi's bold and courageous leadership styles had transformed India in various ways. According to him, India has become one of the most dynamic economies in the world, with record growth rates and unprecedented job creation. Mr. Srivastava noted that Mr. Modis government had succeeded in achieving unprecedented unity in India, especially among Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) across the world, lauding its diligent efforts and achievements. As India strives to become the third largest economy in the world, Indian businesses, entrepreneurs and NRIs should wholeheartedly commit to the goal of VikshitBharat, signifying the development of India in this Amritkaal , the golden age of Bharat, he said. (IN)

