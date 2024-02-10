Lunar New Year is celebrated on Saturday

(AP) – On Saturday, Asian American communities across the United States will celebrate the Year of the Dragon with community carnivals, family reunions, parades, traditional foods, fireworks and other festivities. In many Asian countries, it is a festival that is celebrated for several days. In diaspora communities, particularly in cultural enclaves, Lunar New Year is visibly and joyfully celebrated.

In the chinese astrology, 2024 is the Year of the Dragon. Different countries in Asia celebrate the new year in different ways and may follow a different zodiac.

What is Lunar New Year?

The Lunar New Year known as the Spring Festival in China, Tet in Vietnam and Seollal in Korea are major holidays celebrated in several Asian countries. It is also widely celebrated by diaspora communities around the world.

It begins with the first new moon of the lunar calendar and ends 15 days later on the first full moon. Since the lunar calendar is based on the cycles of the moon, holiday dates vary slightly each year, falling between late January and mid-February.

FILE – A woman takes a photo of red lanterns and decorations displayed along trees ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year at Ditan Park in Beijing, February 4, 2024. In many Asian cultures, the Lunar New Year is a celebration marking the arrival of spring and start of a new year on the lunisolar calendar. It is the most important holiday in China, where it is celebrated as the Spring Festival. (AP Photo/Andy Wong, file)

What are the animals of the zodiac?

Each year, an animal is honored according to the Chinese zodiac. The circle of 12 animals the rat, the ox, the tiger, the rabbit, the dragon, the snake, the horse, the goat, the monkey, the rooster, the dog and the pig measure the cycles of time. Legend has it that a god waved goodbye to all the animals before he left the earth and only 12 of them showed up. The Vietnamese zodiac is slightly different, honoring the Cat instead of the Rabbit and the Ox instead of the Ox.

What are the beliefs and traditions around the Lunar New Year?

A well-known ancient legend tells of Nian, a hideous monster who feasted on human flesh on New Year's Day. Because the beast feared the color red, loud noises and fire, people installed red paper dragons on their doors, burned red lanterns all night and set off firecrackers to scare and drive away the monster.

To this day, the Lunar New Year celebration aims to eliminate bad luck and welcome all that is good and prosperous. Red is considered an auspicious color to celebrate the new year. In many Asian cultures, the color symbolizes luck and joy. People dress in red, decorate their homes with red paper lanterns, and use red envelopes to gift money to their relatives and friends for the New Year, symbolizing their best wishes for the coming year. Gambling and traditional games are common during this time in all cultures.

Ancestor worship was also common during this era. Many Korean families participate in a ritual called charye, in which women prepare food and men serve it to the ancestors. The final stage of the ceremony, called eumbok, involves the whole family sharing food and seeking blessings from their ancestors for the coming year. Vietnamese people prepare traditional dishes and place them on their home altar as a sign of respect to their ancestors.

Some indigenous peoples also celebrate the Lunar New Year at this time of year, including members of Mexico. Purepecha indigenous group.

How do diaspora communities celebrate?

Members of Asian American communities in the United States also hold parades, carnivals, and festivities around the Lunar New Year, featuring lion and dragon dances, fireworks, traditional foods, and performances cultural. In addition to cleaning their homes, many purchase new items for their homes, such as furniture, and decorate them with orchids and other brightly colored flowers.

The Lunar New Year is also celebrated as a cultural event by some Asian American Christians and is observed by several Catholic dioceses in the United States as well as other churches.

What are the special foods for the New Year?

Each culture has its own list of special foods for the new year, including dumplings, rice cakes, spring rolls, tangerines, fish and meat. In Chinese culture, for example, changshou mian or long-lasting noodles are eaten with the wish for a long, healthy and happy life. In Vietnamese culture, traditional dishes banh chung and banh tet made from sticky rice are a staple of celebrations. To make banh tet, banana leaves are lined with rice, soft mung beans and pork belly and rolled into a tight log, which is then wrapped in the leaves and tied with strings. Koreans celebrate with tteokguk, a brothy soup containing thinly sliced ​​rice cakes.

