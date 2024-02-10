Imran Khan claims victory in Pakistan poll but army could have last laugh | Pakistan





Imran Khan's political party has declared its intention to form the next government after winning a shock election victory, despite opposition efforts to take power in a behind-the-scenes coalition deal.

Even though results showed that candidates backed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the party led by jailed former Prime Minister Khan, had won the most seats, on Saturday evening there was still little clarity on who would train the next. government in Pakistan, worsening a climate of political unrest.

Speaking to the Observer in Islamabad, PTI Party Chairman Gohar Ali Khan underlined the party's intention to form the government, despite numerous obstacles in its path. Although PTI-affiliated candidates won the largest number of seats in the National Assembly, it was not enough to claim a simple majority in Parliament. Meanwhile, Imran Khan, their leader and choice for prime minister, is serving a prison sentence of more than a decade.

The results are clear: we are the majority party and would form the government, Ali Khan said. Common sense must prevail. The people spoke and gave us the mandate to form the government. We must respect this before they go out into the street, even if we ask them not to do so.

He added: The people have spoken, they want Pakistan to be independent and democratic.

PTI activists gather outside a polling station during Pakistan's elections in Islamabad on February 8. The party, led by jailed Imran Khan, won a shock victory. Photograph: Farooq Naeem/AFP/Getty Images

However, Ali Khan admitted that the PTI was facing a difficult situation. Even though PTI candidates officially won more than 90 seats, that remains far short of the 170 needed to achieve an overall majority. The party claims that the actual number of seats won by the PTI is 154, but that dozens of them were withdrawn in alleged widespread electoral fraud and manipulation, which they are now challenging with the Election Commission.

He described the PTI's efforts to form a government as a race against time as Pakistan's so-called game of thrones had begun: the other two major parties, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan People's Party (PPP), met. Friday evening and Saturday to discuss forming a coalition with other small parties, in order to obtain a majority to keep the PTI out of power.

Both are considered legacy parties, led by two of Pakistan's most powerful political dynasties, the Sharif family and the Bhutto family, who have held power at different times over generations.

Former federal minister and senior PML-N leader Khurram Dastgir Khan said we will form a government but the full coalition is yet to be decided. Both sides confirmed that there were no discussions to join the PTI. Analysts say it will likely take several days before the next government is chosen.

It was widely believed that Nawaz Sharif, a three-time former prime minister and leader of the PML-N, would be the next prime minister after appearing to receive tacit support from Pakistan's influential military power. The military is widely described as the country's political power broker and has shaped election outcomes for decades and ruled directly after seizing power in four coups.

Before the elections, it had been very clear that the military leadership would do everything to prevent Khan's party from regaining power. Khan was elected in 2018 with the support of the military, and they appeared to influence his government, but the generals helped orchestrate his downfall after their alliance collapsed.

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif speaking in Lahore on February 9, 2024. Photograph: Aamir Qureshi/AFP/Getty Images

Ali Khan said that creating a common term for the military was the driving force behind everything.

They probably had everything decided before the election, but I don't think they expected us to get as much support as the public did, he said. He said he has now directly asked the leading institution for another euphemism for the military to accept the mandate of the people.

Ali Khan said the PTI remained firm on its message that the establishment should stay out of politics. They must not interfere in the political arena. They should not form the government. This must stop now, he said.

Nonetheless, the silent hand of the military appears to have played a role in the election outcome. While Sharif appears to have been brought back from political exile after a behind-the-scenes deal with army leaders, his history with the military is checkered. His previous three terms ended after he defied military might.

Analysts and members of his party said the election results and the weakness and heaviness of the coalition government that now appears likely to come to power served the military agenda, ensuring that its political and business interests were not undermined. challenged.

According to Sharif's entourage, he viewed the election results as a significant betrayal. Many believe that if a deal is reached with the coalition partners, his younger brother Shehbaz Sharif could become prime minister in his place.

I think Nawaz Sharif's desire to gain a majority in Parliament has aroused suspicion within the military establishment. They feared the return of old rebel Nawaz Sharif and hence wanted to put him in his place, a senior PML-N leader said.

Political analyst Tahir Naeem Malik shares a similar view. I think these results will satisfy the military, he declared. It suits them if society is divided and polarized. They control through repression, so a hung parliament benefits those who control power. Their space in politics remains more secure and uncontested than ever.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2024/feb/10/imran-khan-claims-victory-in-pakistan-poll-but-military-might-have-final-say The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos