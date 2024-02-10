Connect with us

Prabowo Subianto's third run for Indonesian presidency could seal the deal

At 72, after surviving a stroke and now in his fourth presidential election, Prabowo Subianto is finally aiming for victory.

Rising in opinion polls and with the son of popular outgoing President Joko Widodo at his side, Prabowo, as he is widely known, is literally dancing his way to victory at rallies across Indonesia.

In cities across the archipelago, he channels the harshness of his military past to accuse foreigners of wanting to keep Indonesia weak, before lowering his tone to humorously berate his opponents for being out of touch with the masses.

“Jakarta's political elites often criticize me for being rude when I speak, but I am a former soldier, this is exactly the way I speak,” he told thousands of supporters at a recent gathering in Semarang, the capital of Central Java province. .

“I don’t talk nice or talk in circles.

“Do you prefer a leader who speaks softly, who speaks like a teacher?” » he asked before mocking one of his two rivals, Anies Baswedan, a former university professor.

Prabowo Subianto (right) is running alongside Gibran Rakabuming Raka (left), the eldest son of President Joko Widodo.

His agenda includes free food programs, better nutrition for the country's poor children and a commitment to maintaining the current president's economic policies.

Having lost two elections to Widodo in the past decade, Prabowo appears to have adopted the mantra: “If you can't beat them, join them.”

He declared Widodo's son as his vice-presidential candidate, adopted the policies of the outgoing president and, through them, won his support and that of many of his loyal supporters.

“Almost all polls say we will win in one round, but let's not be careless or complacent,” Prabowo said at the rally.

Behind his good results in the polls is an extraordinary surge in support among young voters, who overwhelmingly favor him over his two rivals, even though he is the oldest candidate in the field.

His young running mate Gibran Rakabuming Raka is part of that appeal, as is a marketing campaign aimed at portraying the former military general, known for his short-tempered nature, as cute, cuddly and caring towards his cats.

