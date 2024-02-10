Prabowo Subianto's third run for Indonesian presidency could seal the deal

At 72, after surviving a stroke and now in his fourth presidential election, Prabowo Subianto is finally aiming for victory.

Rising in opinion polls and with the son of popular outgoing President Joko Widodo at his side, Prabowo, as he is widely known, is literally dancing his way to victory at rallies across Indonesia.

In cities across the archipelago, he channels the harshness of his military past to accuse foreigners of wanting to keep Indonesia weak, before lowering his tone to humorously berate his opponents for being out of touch with the masses.

“Jakarta's political elites often criticize me for being rude when I speak, but I am a former soldier, this is exactly the way I speak,” he told thousands of supporters at a recent gathering in Semarang, the capital of Central Java province. .

“I don’t talk nice or talk in circles.

“Do you prefer a leader who speaks softly, who speaks like a teacher?” » he asked before mocking one of his two rivals, Anies Baswedan, a former university professor.

Prabowo Subianto (right) is running alongside Gibran Rakabuming Raka (left), the eldest son of President Joko Widodo. (AP: Ahmad Ibrahim)

His agenda includes free food programs, better nutrition for the country's poor children and a commitment to maintaining the current president's economic policies.

Having lost two elections to Widodo in the past decade, Prabowo appears to have adopted the mantra: “If you can't beat them, join them.”

He declared Widodo's son as his vice-presidential candidate, adopted the policies of the outgoing president and, through them, won his support and that of many of his loyal supporters.

“Almost all polls say we will win in one round, but let's not be careless or complacent,” Prabowo said at the rally.

Behind his good results in the polls is an extraordinary surge in support among young voters, who overwhelmingly favor him over his two rivals, even though he is the oldest candidate in the field.

His young running mate Gibran Rakabuming Raka is part of that appeal, as is a marketing campaign aimed at portraying the former military general, known for his short-tempered nature, as cute, cuddly and caring towards his cats.

Some young voters, like 21-year-old Ahmad Musadat, admire Subianto's perseverance.

“Prabowo is an extraordinary character,” he said at a rally in Semarang.

“He ran diligently and consistently for president, even though he failed several times.

“I'm not too worried about his character because that's what he is, plus he'll have presidential advisors.”

But many see Prabowo's past as a worrying indicator of what his presidency could entail.

A life of privilege, violence and unanswered questions

Prabowo Subianto is the son of a powerful economic adviser and minister to post-independence leader Sukarno and later Indonesia's longest-serving authoritarian leader, Suharto.

As a child, he lived abroad in several Southeast Asian countries and traveled with his family to Europe during a period of political exile for his father.

He attended high school in London and then enrolled at an elite military academy in Indonesia alongside a future president, before beginning his career in the country's special forces.

At the age of 26, he commanded a unit in East Timor, invaded by Indonesia after the withdrawal of colonial Portugal.

Prabowo was stationed in East Timor as a young soldier in the 1970s.(Facebook: Prabowo Subianto)

Years later, he was accused of organizing violent gangs to terrorize independence activists, a tactic he widely defended.

“The concept of militia, the concept of local self-defense forces, is a very old concept,” he said in 2009 when he first ran for president.

“This is part of the Indonesian national defense concept and [in] In every counterinsurgency, you always work with the local population, anywhere in the world. »

But the biggest question about its past dates to 1997-98, when Indonesia was in the grip of a regional financial crisis and Suharto's crumbling dictatorship faced growing dissent.

Prabowo was married to one of Suharto's daughters and was the general commander of the special forces when, over a 15-month period, 22 anti-Suharto activists disappeared separately.

Nine of them later returned and several said they were held captive in a military center where they saw other activists detained.

Some surviving activists who disappeared in the late 1990s have pointed the finger at Prabowo, who was then head of Indonesia's special forces.(Reuters)

But 13 of them were never seen again and are presumed dead.

University student Mundandar Ucok Siahaan, who was 22 when he went missing, was one of them.

“My son was very active at the time and he didn't like seeing injustice happening in front of his eyes,” his father told ABC.

Paian Siahaan, who spent 26 years searching for answers about his son, said Ucok was last seen by a friend talking to a stranger as chaos engulfed the city.

Mundandar Ucok Siahaan was 22 years old when he disappeared in 1998.(ABC News: Mitchell Woolnough)

In the aftermath of Suharto's fall, the military dishonorably discharged Prabowo for “misinterpreting orders” relating to the kidnappings.

Some reports suggest his release was linked to an abortive coup plot.

Prabowo has long denied any wrongdoing.

But even though some members of a specific special forces team were later imprisoned, Prabowo escaped charges.

In a twist, some of the nine activists who survived later joined Prabowo's political party and supported him for president, something he emphasized again during this campaign.

“Whatever happened back then, Prabowo should not be president,” Paian Siahaan said.

“Once he is president, our quest for answers will be over. There will be no hope of fighting.”

Paian Siahaan fears the answers to his son's disappearance will never be found if Prabowo becomes president.(ABC News: Mitchell Woolnough)

In a sign of the evolution of the Indonesian establishment, Widodo brought his former rival on board, making Prabowo defense minister in 2019, despite his dishonorable departure decades earlier.

And while Prabowo had previously likened the kidnapping to “protective detention” and claimed it helped prevent bombings, he was this time more dismissive of accusations about his alleged involvement in the disappearances of 1997-98.

“Whenever I get good results in opinion polls, they always raise human rights issues,” he said last year in an interview with journalist Mata Najwa.

“I was accused of participating in a coup attempt, kidnapping activists, killing them, etc. Well, what can I say?

“This is democracy. If people believe these accusations, just don't vote for me.”

Having run for vice president in 2009 and three times since 2014, Prabowo is no stranger to questions about his past.

During the first televised debate of this campaign, a rival candidate asked him if he could help locate the graves of the missing so that their family members could visit them.

“I've answered that question so many times,” he replied, before pointing to one of the nine surviving activists sitting with his campaign team, while his supporters laughed and applauded.

Young voters hold the keys to the palace

About 53 percent of eligible voters for the Feb. 14 ballot are under 40, and new voters, ages 17 and up, are seen as the biggest prize of the three campaigns.

Prabowo's rivals have tried various ploys to woo them, including former Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan courting K-pop fans and Central Java governor Ganjar Pranowo wearing youth bomber jackets during debates .

Ganjar Pranowo (front left) and Anies Baswedan (second from right) both courted the youth vote with various strategies.(Reuters: Dinar Ulfiana)

As part of his play for the youth vote, Prabowo's campaign relied on “gemoy”, a caricatured aesthetic depicting the 72-year-old as a cute chubby boy, alongside his running mate Gibran Rakabuming Raka.

This seems to work.

The latest opinion polls show that the two leading candidates are approaching 50 percent, while the two opposing campaigns are stagnating in the twenties.

Campaign materials for Prabowo and his running mate leaned into the “gemoy” aesthetic.(ABC News: Mitchell Woolnough)

Winning 50 percent of the total vote, plus at least 20 percent in half of the country's provinces, will ensure victory without the need for a runoff later in the year.

If he fails to do so, Prabowo is expected to win the June runoff election, as Baswedan's religious supporter base and Pranowo's party's secular stance will not allow them to easily join forces.

This means that the biggest prize Prabowo has been trying to win in 15 years is almost within his reach.

“This makes my blood boil,” Paian Siahaan said as he looked at a photo of his son.

“But we will continue to do our best to fight as we have done for 25 years already. The rest depends on God's will.”