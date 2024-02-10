Turkey: the rise and fall of the country's first female central bank governor

When Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan chose Hafize Gaye Erkan as the country's first female central bank governor, it came as a surprise.

Appointed by new Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek, Erkan rose to prominence with strong academic and professional qualifications, including a recent role as a senior official at a US bank.

Erodgan, who appreciates people with Western education and experience, probably chose her by believing in her qualifications but also by banking on her profile, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

It was thought that this appointment, breaking the glass ceiling, would have a good impression in the West and with foreign investors.

Additionally, appointing a female central bank governor would have been on the opposition's agenda if she had won May's presidential elections.

Before these elections, Erdogan's obsession with lowering interest rates, while imposing sudden changes in central bank governors, had triggered a vicious cycle of inflation and depreciation of the Turkish lira.

The president changed course after the election with the appointment of former economy official Simsek as finance minister and Erkan, who quickly put the brakes on the central bank.

By raising interest rates one after the other, from 8.5 percent in May to 45 percent in January, Erkan helped improve Turkey's financial credibility and investor confidence.

But less than nine months after obtaining this position, she was fired, causing as much surprise as her first appointment.

Shocked by the dismissal, European officials and observers questioned whether sexist allegations against him in Turkish media were behind the decision.

But sources close to the government paint a different picture, filled with internal conflicts, long absences and accusations of misconduct.

Mixed bag

Although many had not heard of her before her brief time at the central bank, Erkan was not a complete stranger in government circles.

While working at the investment bank Goldman Sachs, serving in various roles for nine years, including running financial institutions, she had numerous commitments with Turkish officials and companies linked to the current government.

Simsek himself met her during a financial tour of the United States in the early 2010s.

“Many are wondering who brought Erkan on board,” a former Turkish official told Middle East Eye. “It's Simsek, without a doubt. The rest is just gossip.”

But Erkan's impeccable resume, which includes a doctorate in risk management, had already taken a hit due to her tenure at San Francisco-based First Republic Bank, where she worked first as chief investment officer and then as president of the bank and finally as CEO, until she left in December 2021.

The bank subsequently went bankrupt and closed in May 2023, a month before Erkan was appointed to Turkey.

His run-ins with other senior executives have been described as “toxic“, according to the Financial Times, insinuating his behavior could have complicated the already strained structure of the bank.

However, her first months as governor of the Turkish central bank were calm and competent, as she carried out a succession of interest rate hikes and simplified the financial system to better contribute to its restoration.

A month after his appointment in June, Erdogan appointed several economists to the bank's monetary policy committee, boosting the bank's credibility. Among them were the famous banker Cevdet Akcay; Fatih Karahan, former Amazon economist; and Hatice Karahan, Erdogan's longtime advisor.

That's when some of the problems started.

Disagreements, bad public relations and complaints

According to two sources close to the matter, Erkan gradually began to maintain difficult relations with Akcay and Hatice Karahan.

Erkan treated the monetary committee not as an advisory body but simply as having a symbolic role while following the governor's wishes, the sources told MEE.

They added that Erkan specifically excluded Hatice Karahan from engagements with investors, even though that was her job description.

In November, following the presentation of an inflation report to the media, Erkan began spending his time mainly at the central bank's branch in Istanbul rather than in the capital Ankara, an official told MEE Turkish. She also engaged the services of a public relations professional around this time.

The Central Bank of Turkey (CBT) will hold a meeting in Ankara on June 9, 2023 (Adem Altan/AFP)

In December, she gave a interview to the pro-government daily Hurriyet, which sparked criticism against him.

Erkan told the newspaper that she could not afford to rent an apartment in Istanbul, finding it more expensive than in Manhattan, forcing her to stay with her mother.

This comment was quickly dismissed by commenters as a public relations stunt, as she received a high salary and had assets worth millions of dollars from her banking career.

She also said she had asked Erdogan to give her “three strategic sectors” to encourage and support, such as the defense industry, which has grown over the years under the president's leadership.

These comments made the rounds in Ankara, with some seeing it as Erkan abandoning his bureaucratic line and turning to politics. Some wondered if Erkan wanted to become a minister.

Hafize Gaye Erkan, then governor of the Turkish Central Bank, makes a presentation on the 2023-III inflation report in Ankara, July 27, 2023 (Turkish Central Bank Press Office via AFP)

Then came the problems regarding his father, Erol Erkan.

According to several officials interviewed by MEE, Hafize relied on help from her parents at the bank when she needed to care for her baby boy, who was nine months old when she took up her new role.

But in January, Erol was accused of behaving like a de facto chief of staff, firing and disciplining staff at will, according to a central bank employee who filed a petition with the presidency with the complaints.

The employee, Busra Bozkurt, who was fired from the bank, allegedly by Erol, told the media that Erol also allegedly slapped a bank employee.

Erol said local media the allegations against him were part of a “conspiracy”, adding that someone had orchestrated “systematic attacks” against him and his daughter, calling the reports “fake news”.

Bozkurt also revealed to the media that Hafize spent almost a month in the United States just before Christmas and until after the New Year for meetings with investors. Two separate sources told MEE that she had not designated a deputy to take over her responsibilities during her absence.

Hafize denied the allegations in a statement, called them a “smear campaign” and said she would press charges against those behind the campaign.

But the damage was done. Incessant rumors began to circulate in the corridors of ministries and among foreign investors, eroding its credibility.

MEE's attempts to contact Hafize, who rarely speaks to the media, went unanswered.

Trigger point

As the scandals mounted, Turkey-focused investors and analysts began informally betting that Erdogan would fire Erkan over his father's conduct. With crucial local elections approaching in March, many thought he would wait until after.

Simsek, himself a former Wall Street banker, was aware of the markets' loss of confidence in Erkan, the very man he had single-handedly brought to power.

He also acknowledged growing tensions between Erkan and monetary committee staff and fears that some members would resign, further eroding the bank's hard-earned credibility within the international financial world.

Erkan had another disadvantage: she lost her political confidence within the ruling AK Party.

Four separate Turkish officials told MEE that as Erkan excelled at her job, her father began introducing her as the “first-ever female president of the Turkish republic”, which raised eyebrows among top advisers.

Then Simsek made up his mind.

After the monetary committee meeting that raised interest rates to 45 percent in late January, the finance minister visited Erdogan, according to two separate sources familiar with the meeting.

Simsek explained how Erkan's credibility had been eroded by the allegations against her. He told the president that keeping her in her position until after the elections could lead to further disarray within the bank, jeopardizing Turkey's position in financial markets.

Simsek proposed Fatih Karahan, former head of the prestigious Federal Reserve Bank of New York, as his replacement.

When Erkan returned to Turkey after a short investment trip to Spain, Simsek told her she was going to be replaced.

The Finance Ministry, central bank and presidency then worked on a series of public statements, describing Erkan's departure as a personal choice aimed at protecting her and her family from smear campaigns.

Simsek in a formal statement said Erdogan would appoint a new governor “in accordance with” his recommendation, a sign of confidence that has never been given to any finance minister before.

“The president wanted to show the financial markets that the change was not about the financial policies implemented by Erkan,” a Turkish official said. “It was about restoring the credibility of the bank beyond these concerns.”

Another official said the dismissal was concrete confirmation that Simsek was now ultimately in charge of the economy, enjoying an independence and authority rarely seen from Erdogan.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Finance declined to comment for this article.