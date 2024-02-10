Mixing up names like President Joe Biden and Donald Trump did is quite common





WASHINGTON (AP) Any parent who has ever called one of their children by the other's name or even the pet's name could probably empathize when President Joe Biden mixed up the names French leaders Macron and Mitterrand.

The human brain has difficulty retrieving names from saturated memory banks at the right time. But when are these and other verbal missteps normal, and when can they be a sign of cognitive problems?

When I see someone make a mistake on television, I'm really not worried at all, said renowned aging researcher S. Jay Olshansky of the University of Illinois at Chicago. What science tells you about mistakes is that they are perfectly normal and are certainly exacerbated by stress.

Biden, 81, has a decades-long history of verbal gaffes. But they are attracting new attention after a special counsel ruled last week that Biden should not face criminal charges for his handling of classified documents while describing him as an old man with trouble remembering dates , even from the date of death of his son Beau.

This prompted a visibly angry Biden to lash out at the White House, saying: My memory is good. As for his son's death in 2015 from brain cancer, frankly, when I was asked that question, I said to myself that it was none of their business, Biden said.

Biden is not the only candidate to make verbal errors. Former President Donald Trump, Biden's likely opponent in November's presidential election, also did so. Last month, Trump, 77, confused his main opponent for the Republican Party nomination, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, with former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Democrat of California.

Health experts caution that neither verbal gaffes nor a lawyer's opinions can reveal whether a person is cognitively impaired. This requires medical tests.

But some problems are common at any age.

Remembering names easily, in the moment, is the hardest thing to do accurately, said Dr. Eric Lenze of Washington University in St. Louis, a geriatric psychiatrist who assesses cognition in older adults.

Some studies have suggested that misnaming can occur on a daily basis when the brain has names stored by category like members of your family or perhaps in Biden's case, world leaders it has known for a long time and get it wrong . Or the lack may be phonetic, since the names of the current French president, Emmanuel Macron, and former president François Mitterrand both begin with Mr. Mitterrand who died in 1996.

When it comes to dates, emotion can mark some memories, but not ordinary memories, like special counsel's questions about when Biden handled a box of documents.

Attaching a calendar date to an event isn't really something the human brain does at any age, Lenze said. It's not like a spreadsheet.

Whether it's a name, a date or something else, memory can also be affected by stress and distractions if someone is thinking about more than one thing, Olshansky said. . And even though everyone has had a mistake on the tip of their tongue, mistakes by presidents, or future presidents, tend to be caught on television.

Olshansky watches tapes of his presentations at scientific meetings and there's not a single time I don't make a mistake, he said. I'm 69, which I don't consider old, but I made the same mistakes at 39.

It's reasonable for people to wonder whether leaders in their 70s and 80s remain sharp, Lenze said. What is reassuring is that on the whole, what someone says is generally accurate despite a verbal gaffe.

Some cognitive aging is normal, including a delay in memory recovery. People's brains age differently, and heart health, blood pressure and physical activity play a role in brain health.

And while Trump often boasts that he passed a screening-style memory test several years ago, Lenze said the best assessment includes rigorous neuropsychological testing.

