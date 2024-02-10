PM Modi says productivity of 17th Lok Sabha is around 97%: 'Reform, execute, transform'

The 17th Lok Sabha has a productivity of 97 percent, it was above 100 percent in seven sessions,” PM Modi said on the last day of this Lok Sabha before the elections. The 17th Lok Sabha was formed in India by members elected during the 2019 general elections.

READ ALSO : PM Modi jokes with MPs at surprise lunch, reveals he sleeps for 3.5 hours and doesn't eat after 6 p.m.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha on Saturday, Prime Minister Modi said, “All the honorable members of the House have played an important role in the entire process. It is time that I congratulate all honorable Members, both as the leader of this House and as your friend.”

He said the 17th Lok Sabha had set many milestones. “These five years have been about reforming, executing and transforming the country. It is very rare that we see reforms, achievements and transformations happening before our eyes,” PM Modi added .

READ ALSO : PM Modi interacts with beneficiaries of Viksit Bharat scheme: 'Modi's Means of Guarantee'. | 10 things he said

He said the founding of a strong India of the 21st century was marked by many revolutionary reforms taking place in the last five years.

Among other achievements of his government, Prime Minister Modi cited the decisions to criminalize instant triple talaq and the passage of a women's reservation bill to heap praise on the outgoing Lok Sabha. “The 17th Lok Sabha has done the job of respecting women empowerment,” he added.

READ ALSO : Modi 3.0 will leave no stone unturned to strengthen the foundations of Viksit Bharat

“Today is the day of five years of ideological journey of all of us, this time dedicated to the nation and an opportunity to once again dedicate our resolutions to the nation,” the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi also spoke about the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024. He said the general elections “are not far away and some people might be worried about it”.

READ ALSO : PM Modi reads Jawaharlal Nehru's letter in Rajya Sabha, calls on him against reservations

He said, “These (elections) are an important aspect of democracy and we must accept it. I am confident that the (2024 Lok Sabha) elections will increase the pride of the country.”

He, however, added that he believes that the sooner government withdraws from people's daily lives, the stronger democracy will be. When we talk about 'minimum government, maximum governance', I sincerely believe that the government should stay away from the lives of the people as this would only help strengthen democracy,” the Prime Minister said.

Speaking about the discussions held in Parliament regarding the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, he said“The resolution passed in the Lok Sabha on Ayodhya Ram Temple will give the future generation a chance to be proud of the values ​​of the country.”

READ ALSO : Independence Day 2023: India has highest number of women pilots, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and said, “…You were always smiling. Your smile never faded. You guided this House in a balanced and impartial manner in several times, for this, I appreciate you. There were moments of anger, of allegations but you patiently controlled the situation, led the House and guided us. I express my gratitude to you for this.

(With contribution from agencies)

Stage alert!

Livemint Tops Charts as World's Fastest Growing News Site Click here learn more.

Here's your full 3-minute summary of everything Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her budget speech: Click to download!

Get all the latest business news, market news, latest events and updates on Live Mint. See all the latest measures regarding the 2024 budget here. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates. More less

Published: Feb 10, 2024, 5:28 PM IST

Topics that might interest you

