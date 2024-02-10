Imran Khan's party defied all odds in Pakistan elections with strong results





To the cheers of his supporters, Nawaz Sharif took to the podium a day after Pakistan went to the polls in an election that many described as neither free nor fair, with talk of pseudo-victory.

“The Pakistan Muslim League is the largest [party] in the country right now after these elections,” he said, saying he was ready to lead a coalition government.

It wasn't technically wrong, but it wasn't a victory for Sharif, a three-time former prime minister who returned from self-imposed exile to seek a fourth term, after what analysts say as a behind-the-scenes deal negotiated with the powerful Pakistani army.

Sharif was widely seen as the military's “selected” candidate, while a crackdown on the rival party, former Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI), left some of their candidates in the lurch. prison or in hiding, and all were forced to operate as independents.

Uncertainty in Pakistan as two leaders claim victory after an election marred by violence, delays and allegations of electoral fraud.

But it did not happen as the authorities had planned.

With results from only a few constituencies expected on Saturday, Khan's independent candidates, backed by the PTI, were firmly in the lead, a stunning result in an election that many saw as predetermined and a sharp rebuke to the army generals of the country.

Hours after Sharif's speech, Imran Khan, the imprisoned former prime minister banned from running in the elections, also claimed a “landslide victory.”

In an AI-generated video message, the jailed politician called the results an “unprecedented response.”

Khan, banned from running and imprisoned on corruption charges he said were politically motivated, is still hugely popular in the country. His party resisted the authorities' crackdown and performed well in Thursday's elections. (Rizwan Tabassum/AFP via Getty Images)

These dual claims show how Pakistan's election results are both grim and complex.

Although it is still unclear who will form Pakistan's next government, with no party having secured a majority, frantic negotiations are underway. The political wrangling is expected to last for several days, with established parties trying to woo independents, who by law are required to choose either to align with one party within days or remain independent.

The PTI-backed independents also intend to attempt to govern through a coalition, according to one of Khan's top aides, who called for peaceful protests if the full election results were not in. published quickly.

“It shook the elite”

Pakistan's army chief congratulated the country on what Asim Munir called the “successful conduct” of the elections and called for unity. Munir, in a statement, said Pakistan needed “steady hands and a healing touch” to come out of the politics of “anarchy and polarization”.

A common reaction after an election, according to Hasan Askari Rizvi, a Lahore-based military analyst who wrote a book on the military's role in Pakistani politics.

Police guard a returning officer's office as supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and other parties protest against allegations of voter fraud in Pakistan's national elections. (Banaras Khan/AFP via Getty Images)

According to him, the open question is whether the country's army, accustomed to being the ultimate authority in Pakistan, is ready to accept the message sent by the electorate, who came in large numbers to vote for Khan.

“This is a negative vote for the policies pursued by the security establishment,” Rizvi told CBC News. “However, it is unclear whether they will recognize the realities on the ground.”

“The message is very clear: the PTI is a political reality.”

A reality that has deeply affected young voters and other Pakistanis who don't usually bother to go to the polls, said Tahir Malik, a political scientist based in Islamabad.

“In these elections, the people showed their will and now it has shaken the elite,” he said from his home in Islamabad.

Voters turned out in large numbers to vote in Pakistan's general election, despite concerns about vote manipulation. (Salimah Shivji/CBC)

But uncertainty over who will lead the country, coupled with the likelihood of a weak coalition government and a military struggling to cope with perceived defeat, portends more instability to come, experts say .

“We will enter a new political crisis after the elections,” Malik predicted, with questions lingering about the legitimacy of the election.

Protests multiply over delays in results

Allegations of widespread electoral fraud grew louder as the country anxiously awaited the release of final results. In Pakistan, generally, the first results are announced a few hours after the polling stations close.

In this election, 48 hours after voting ended, results from a handful of precincts were still missing.

Protests broke out in several cities across Pakistan on Saturday against prolonged delays and manipulation of results.

“My results have been totally changed,” said Aamir Masood Mughal, a candidate supported by Imran Khan’s party. The day after the vote, he claimed there had been blatant voter fraud. (Salimah Shivji/CBC)

In a constituency in central Islamabad on Friday morning, the day after the election, Aamir Masood Mughal seized documents from officials who the candidate said had declared him the winner the night before, with a majority of some 42,000 voice.

But on Friday morning, that decision was reversed and the seat was awarded to his opponent.

“When I woke up in the morning, my results were totally changed,” Mughal said. “It is open [vote]-rigging.”

“Our country will become a banana republic,” he added.

The United States, the United Kingdom and the European Union have each expressed concerns about the conduct of the electoral process, calling for an investigation into alleged irregularities.

A young supporter of Nawaz Sharif's party, the Pakistan Muslim League (PMLN), celebrates the announcement of the election results. Both Sharif and Khan claimed victory in Pakistan's general elections. (Salimah Shivji/CBC)

But Pakistan's foreign ministry responded in a statement saying the comments from “some countries and organizations” were negative in tone and ignored that Pakistan had held elections “peacefully and successfully.”

Nasir Mehmood managed to vote on Thursday, under bright sunshine at his rural polling station in Punjab province, although he had strong words against attempts by authorities to interfere in the result.

“Real power is democracy,” this 51-year-old man declared with pride, a few moments after voting, his thumb blue with ink. “Even though it doesn’t fully exist in Pakistan.”

“The establishment doesn’t need to intervene,” Mehmood said.

