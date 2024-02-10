



For those campaigning to bring Donald Trump back to the White House, the past week has been full of celebrations. For those who worry about the health of American democracy, this looks like a disaster.

Joe Biden hit by brutal special prosecutor report that paints him as old with failing memory, Trump fans eager to see him on the 2024 ballot appeared poised for victory at the US Supreme Court , and Trump remains only a serious challenger within the Republican Party. The primary race suffered humiliation in the election.

Trump may even welcome Biden's decision to decline an hour of national television before Sunday's Super Bowl, continuing the theme of Biden largely avoiding large one-on-one interviews with the press.

Biden has said he wants to save millions of people, about to enjoy one of the biggest spectacles in American sports, from a long dose of politics, even though many other presidents before him have not shows such consideration.

But few believed that was the real motive during a week in which, to Trump's obvious glee, Biden was officially and devastatingly portrayed as too old and forgetful to know whether he was committing a crime.

Biden's decision to decline the pre-Super Bowl interview had already been made before Robert Hur, the special counsel investigating his handling of classified documents while out of office, issued a clarifying report but damning the president.

Hur put his finger on Biden's open electoral wound when he described the president as an elderly, well-meaning man with a poor memory, after a series of gaffes that have increasingly alarmed Americans who worry of the health and age of Biden, 81, but We also dread the prospect of Trump returning to the White House, aged 77, with his series of criminal prosecutions and his two impeachments.

But increasingly, a rematch between Biden and Trump appears to be the inevitable choice for American voters in November. And with polls showing a close race and often Trump in the lead, the Hurs report was a huge victory for Trump, amplified on social media and trumpeted on Fox News and other right-wing outlets.

Joe Biden speaks at the White House following Special Advisor Robert Hurs' February 8 report. Photograph: Evan Vucci/AP

The former US president couldn't help but present the decision not to prosecute Biden as further evidence of his own victimization, as he faces legal issues over his own retention of classified documents. I did nothing wrong and I was much more cooperative, Trump said in a message to his supporters.

In fact, Biden was exonerated in part because, unlike Trump, he immediately returned classified documents found in his garage and cooperated with the special prosecutor.

The special counsel in the Trump case, Jack Smith, is suing him not only for keeping classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago residence, but also for making false statements, conspiring to obstruct the justice and having hidden documents from investigators.

But despite these facts, last week was undoubtedly a good week for the Trump campaign and its quest to return Trump to power, despite widespread fears that a second Trump term would see him undermine American democracy and is primarily motivated by a desire to avoid prison.

Trump announced a series of other victories that also provided more fodder for his perpetual claim to be the victim of one conspiracy or another.

On the U.S. Supreme Court, three of Trump's appointees have been deeply skeptical of attempts by some states to keep Trump off the ballot in November under a constitutional amendment barring candidates who, as Former officials participated in an insurrection or rebellion. Colorado disqualified Trump for inciting the Jan. 6 storming of Congress and riots by supporters who did not accept his defeat by Biden. The justices signaled that Colorado had overstepped its authority and that it was up to Congress to ban Trump if it wished.

That gave Trump another opportunity to portray himself as the target of a conspiracy, calling attempts to remove him from the ballot interference by Democrats.

Even as the court heard the case, Trump's campaign blasted his supporters with a fundraising email in his name: THEY WANT TO ERASURE YOUR RIGHT TO VOTE FOR ME!.

Trump may also welcome the humiliation of his latest rival in the Republican presidential race, Nikki Haley, who lost the Nevada primary despite being the only name on the ballot. Nearly twice as many people voted for either candidate as for Trump's former UN ambassador. Trump was not on the ballot due to a quirk of the Nevada process that saw him participate in a parallel caucus, which he won handily.

Still, the political earthquake of the week was Hurs' report, as 76% of voters already say Biden's mental and physical health is an important concern, while only 48% have a similar concern about Trump, even though he is only four years younger.

Biden's lawyers wrote to the special counsel, calling references to the president's memory lapses gratuitous, damaging and inflammatory. Biden himself, in a press conference intended to demonstrate his quick-thinking, expressed incredulity at Hur's assertion that the president was unaware of his own son's death : how the hell dare he bring that up?

The press conference could have more than made up for the damage caused by the special advisers' report if Biden had not recognized his campaign team's fears at the end by referring to the Egyptian leader, Abdel Fatah al-Sisi, as the president of Mexico. It didn't help that just days earlier, Biden had twice confused European leaders with their long-dead predecessors, confusing French President Emmanuel Macron with François Mitterrand and former German Chancellor Angela Merkel with Helmut Kohl.

Trump made a similar gaffe last month when he confused Haley with former Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. But such mistakes are not as damaging to him, because the former president's most ardent supporters obviously forgive him everything, and his opponents have much worse criticism.

Signs and flags supporting Trump are seen during a trucker convoy rally against people crossing the U.S.-Mexico border on February 3 in Quemado, Texas. Photograph: Go Nakamura/Reuters

Biden could claim his own victory in the political fiasco that saw Senate Republicans block a bill aimed at solving the growing migration crisis championed by their own leaders when Trump opposed the law because it could help resolve a problem that is electorally damaging to the president. It reminds us of the chaos Trump brings to politics that helped cost him the last election.

But, for now at least, opinion polls show Trump continuing to gain ground against a president whose ratings have fallen further and further following his handling of Israel's latest war on Gaza and the growing migrant crisis. A Morning Consult poll released Thursday gave Trump a five-point lead over Biden nationally. Other polls make the race closer, but the fact that a candidate facing more than 90 criminal charges is still in the running is, at least in part, a reflection of Biden's weaknesses.

An NBC News poll shows Trump significantly ahead of Biden on every major issue, including the economy, the migrant crisis at the border and overall competence.

There's even better news for Trump in local polls that have him ahead in key states. They include Michigan, where Biden's campaign team has worked to quell anger among the United States' largest Arab American population over the president's largely unwavering support for Israel's bombing of Gaza. The Arab American vote in Michigan is larger than Biden's majority in the state in the last election, about 154,000 votes.

Even within the broader Democratic vote, there is not much enthusiasm for the current president. The NBC poll showed that 62% of those considering voting for him would do so primarily to keep Trump out of the White House.

Democratic strategists see this as a strength, not a weakness. The Biden campaign aims to tell voters they must re-elect the president in order to save American democracy from a second Trump term.

The president's strategists hope that at least one of Trump's looming criminal trials for his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection and his attempt to overturn the 2020 election will show up in court before November to remind voters of the threat of another Trump presidency.

But all the while, they will live in fear that Biden will open his mouth.

