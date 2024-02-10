Chose rashtraneeti over rajneeti: PM hints at bigger decisions in 3rd term | News from India

Criticizing previous governments for their inability to reduce poverty in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday said for years, the formula for poverty reduction was debated sitting in air-conditioned rooms with wine and cheese while the poor stayed poor.

Modi said he did not want to go there just by living a daily life, but rather he wanted to go there by securing the future of the generations to come.

Speaking at the ET Now Global Business Summit 2024, Modi said it is India's time.

This period is truly unprecedented… It is a time when our growth rate is constantly increasing and our budget deficit is decreasing. This is a time when our exports are increasing and the current account deficit is decreasing. This is a time when our productive investments are at an all-time high and inflation is under control… It is a time when the number of our critics is at an all-time low, Modi said, adding that the entire world's confidence in India is increasing.

In Davos too, there was unprecedented enthusiasm for India. An official said India was an unprecedented success story. The other said digital and physical infrastructure is reaching new heights… Another official compared India to a raging bull. All this proves that the world trusts India. Such sentiment regarding India's capability has never been seen or heard, Modi said.

Discussing the White Paper presented in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, Modi said he could have presented it soon after coming to power in 2014, but it could have sent wrong signals about the country.

So he chose rashtraneeti (interests of the country) over raajneeti (politics), Modi said.

The Prime Minister said he had a responsibility to future generations.

Alongside the current generation, I am also responsible for the behavior of many generations to come. I don't just want to go about my daily life, I want to ensure the future of future generations. (I am not only responsible to the current generation but also to many future generations. I do not want to leave just living a daily life, I want to leave ensuring the future of future generations), he said .

Criticizing political parties resorting to freebies, Modi said: Khazaana khali karake chaar vote zyaada pa lene ki raajneeti se main koson dur rehta hoon (I stay away from the politics of emptying the treasury and getting four more votes) .

This is why we have given top priority to financial management in policies and decisions. I give you an example. You know the approach of certain parties towards electricity. This approach aims to ruin the country's electricity system. My methods are different. You know that our government has formulated a project for a rooftop solar system for a million families. Through this project, people could reduce their electricity bills to zero and earn money by selling their excess electricity. » said Modi.

People were able to save around Rs 20,000 crore through promoting the use of LED bulbhe said.

Modi said bigger decisions would be taken during his third term.

For a year and a half, I have been preparing new projects to eliminate poverty in India and give new impetus to India's development. I am in the process of producing its complete roadmap. And I have considered the suggestions of more than 15 lakh people in different ways. Along with more than 15 lakh people, I am working on it. I'm telling you for the first time, I never gave a press note. The work is continuing and will take its final form in the next 20-30 days, Modi said.