Why young voters continue to support Imran Khans PTI





People walk past a banner with a photo of former Prime Minister Imran Khan in front of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party office, a day after the general elections, in Lahore, Pakistan, February 9, 2024. Reuters

Pakistan's election results came as a surprise. Independent candidates backed by jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party won the largest number of seats in the general elections.

According to a Dawn report, these independent candidates won 92 of the 253 counted seats in the National Assembly. Results from 14 seats are still awaited. Nawaz Sharifs' Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is in second place with 71 seats, while Bilawal Bhutto Zardaris' Pakistan People's Party (PPP) won 54 seats. The majority is 133 seats.

Pakistan went to the polls on February 8 to elect members for 265 seats in the National Assembly, the lower house of Pakistan's Parliament and four provincial assemblies.

These results demonstrate Imran Khan's popularity among voters, particularly among the youth. Despite multiple challenges, including PTI leaders being barred from using the party symbol, a cricket bat, and therefore having to run as independents, they are leading the race.

Why did young Pakistanis vote for loyalists supported by Imran Khan? Let's understand.

Popularity of Imran Khan in Pakistan

The former Pakistani cricket hero came to power in 2018 with the promise of a naya [new] Pakistan. Khan pledged to eliminate corruption, make Pakistan an economic powerhouse and usher in an era of good governance.

His promises appealed to the Pakistani middle class. “Khan's stance on corruption, terrorism and nepotism in Pakistani politics has struck a chord with the masses, who are fed up with the traditional ruling elite. He has no corruption charges against him, no foreign assets,” a PTI activist in Islamabad told DW in 2018.

Khan won the 2018 general election, but by a slim majority. His victory was attributed to Pakistan's powerful military, which has long played an influential role in the country's politics.

Khan's popularity began to decline during his tenure as Pakistan plunged into an economic crisis and allegations of dysfunction emerged, reaching historic lows in April 2022, according to the Guardian report.

A supporter walks past a poster of imprisoned former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan displayed at his party office, in Islamabad, Pakistan, February 9, 2024. AP

However, it was his ouster from power through a parliamentary vote of no confidence in 2022 that renewed his popularity. Khan blamed his impeachment on a US-backed conspiracy, drawing sympathy from his supporters. This claim was rejected by the United States.

His conservative Islamic rhetoric also attracted his populist support base.

In May 2023, rare scenes were seen on the streets of Pakistan when PTI supporters clashed with police over Khan's brief arrest. His popularity has survived even after his imprisonment last August and conviction in several corruption and criminal cases. Khan has been barred from politics for years due to these accusations.

Why young voters support Imran Khan

Khan's popularity has held up among young voters, who make up 125 million of Pakistan's 241.49 million people. They also represent 44.36 percent of registered voters in the country, according to The Guardian.

His party, the PTI, has skillfully used social media to connect with these young people and strengthen its support base. Young people see Khan as the face of naya Pakistan and a break from the old dynasties that have ruled the country for decades. The PTI leaders' tirade against the Pakistan Army won it popular support, the British newspaper noted.

Malik Farooq, a software engineer in his 20s from Lahore, told the Guardian last May that he supported Khan for his vision for Pakistan. Khan does not come from a political dynasty and he does not want to build any dynasty. He is playing politics to save us from these corrupt families.

A man walks past a poster depicting the portrait of imprisoned former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, at a market in Lahore, February 9, 2024. AFP

The galvanization of Khans' supporters is visible through the advantage of candidates supported by his party in general polls. According to Reuters, analysts believe that public opinion over the military's involvement in politics, anger over Khan's multiple prison sentences and frustration over months of soaring inflation could have pushed supporters of imprisoned PTI leaders at the polls.

Speaking to Reuters, Naila Khan Marwat, a 26-year-old PTI volunteer, said she gave her first vote to Khan's party in 2018 because she considered the former cricketer to be “loyal” to the party. Pakistan. She said Khan's sentences galvanized her and many of her peers.

“Have you not seen the other great leaders? Like Nelson Mandela? … There are so many great leaders who have been in prison and are suffering a lot,” she said. “But things are changing.”

The crackdown on the PTI ahead of the elections and the suspension of mobile services on polling day also triggered allegations of fraud by the party. Candidates backed by Khan's PTI still advanced despite the dice stacked against them.

“The PTI is definitely here to stay. It may have been gutted and cut down to size, but…its support base remains broad and loyal,” Michael Kugelman, director of the South Asia Institute at the Wilson Center, told Reuters. “Khan remains a force to be reckoned with, even from his prison cell. »

