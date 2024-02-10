Indonesian presidential campaign draws to a close





Tens of thousands of supporters of Indonesia's presidential candidates filled final rallies in the capital, Jakarta, and the Central Java town of Solo yesterday, as campaigning drew to a close ahead of the country's biggest elections. 'only one day in the world. Candidates are set to enter a period of reflection from today until election day on Wednesday, where three candidates are vying to succeed the wildly popular President Joko Widodo, who has ruled Indonesia for a decade and cannot not introduce yourself again. Contenders to lead the world's third-largest democracy include popular former governors Ganjar Pranowo and Anies Baswedan, as well as former special forces commander Prabowo Subianto, who has soared in opinion polls with tacit support of the president and with the son of the outgoing president as candidate. boyfriend. Photo: AP At stake is leadership over the next five years from a mineral-rich G20 economy of 270 million people, which is positioning itself as a future destination for multinational companies in the electric vehicle supply chain. More than 20,000 legislative and administrative positions are also to be filled by 259,000 candidates. Supporters at Anies' latest rally in the capital filled an 82,000-seat stadium, chanting Islamic prayers. Some stayed overnight to find a place to meet the former governor of Jakarta. I came here yesterday on purpose because if I came today I'm afraid I wouldn't be able to get in, said Ida Zubaedah, 50. I need to be inside because I want to see Anies. In Solo, Ganjar, the party's largest party, rode a cart filled with produce pulled by oxen, emphasizing his man-of-the-people style, waving to thousands of supporters braving the rain. Ganjar, former governor of Central Java, called on people to vote for him to show real resistance against the use of state resources during his campaign, without naming any of his rivals. Incumbent President Widodo, better known as Jokowi, has faced a storm of allegations that he intervened to try to influence the outcome of the election by making high-profile appearances with front-runner Prabowo. Jokowi responded that a president has the right to campaign, while asserting that he had no intention of campaigning for anyone. Thousands of Prabowos supporters, dressed in his signature light blue, gathered at another stadium in Jakarta, where the defense minister, running for his third consecutive election, was due to hold a rally later yesterday. Prabowo received a boost on Friday when the opinion poll by Indikator Politik Indonesia showed him with 51.8 percent support, far ahead of Anies with 24.1 percent and Ganjar with 19.6 percent, with 4.5 percent undecided. If no candidate obtains a majority, a second round between the first two will take place in June. Undecided voters could play a crucial role with former academic Anies and populist Ganjar in forcing a runoff, a scenario that could change the dynamics of the race. Prabowo has sought to burnish his reputation as an angry nationalist and feared lieutenant of the late leader Suharto. He now cultivates a gentler image of a cat-loving, awkward-dancing grandfather. Arya Fernandes of the Indonesian Center for Strategic and International Studies said a good turnout was vital if Prabowo was to achieve victory next week. It depends on Prabowo's ability to guarantee his supporters turn out to vote, Fernandes said.

