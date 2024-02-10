The Real Reason Putin Gave Tucker Carlson a History Lesson

Putin's half-hour history lesson that opened the Tucker Carlson interview mystified most Western observers. They see it as proof of Putin's helpless indulgence or an illustration of the ineffectiveness of the spectacle as propaganda in the eyes of Westerners. Where Putin made concrete attempts to spread disinformation, a tsunami of responses took over the Internet. Did Boris Johnson derail a nascent peace deal between Moscow and kyiv? Is Ukraine run by Nazi sympathizers? Did the West promise Russia that NATO would not expand? Did the CIA stage a coup in Ukraine in 2014 against a democratically elected government? These are the kinds of issues that most experts have fought against. Here is a fairly brief but complete summary answer to them by Mikhail Khodrkovsky, the former Russian billionaire and political prisoner.

And yet, virtually no one credited Putin with being savvy for his first speech on Russia's ancient history. We can be sure that he was very prepared for the throw-in so it's hard to believe that he lost the entry line. No, he knew what he was doing. Tom Holland, the great British historian (not the actor), uncovers some of the truth in this story. short video highlighting Putin's obsession with history and the imperial/colonial goal behind it – and Putin's efforts to create a myth. But I would argue that due to the brevity of the video, TH doesn't really get the scope of Putin's rambling. It's not just one of his obsessions. He knows his Russian audience and he knows that they too experience vapors of nostalgia and past greatness combined with an almost religious need, which equates their territory with a divine blessing and purpose.

In short, Putin consciously appealed to a highly emotional psychology of connection, beyond empirical arguments. It's a more revealing revelation than the rest of his speech, nodding to the Russian version of the old philosophy of the white man's burden. Russia must undertake gargantuan struggles because it has been ordained by heaven and history to achieve salvation. Hence the marriage of (Orthodox) Church and state in Russia. Hence Putin's reference to Genghis Khan: didn't Muscovy save Christianity and the world from the Mongol threat by subjugating the descendants of GK? The long arc of time, the view through the magical mists of history, from its Russian peaks, across the endless continent, acts as a source of inspiration and exhilaration for its audience. There is a famous saying that Russians are very nice people until you give them a bottle of vodka and a map.

Consider that this mythomaniac dispensation absolutely demands the invasion of Ukraine, demands that kyiv be forcibly returned to the fold. It was in 988 that Vladimir of Russia visited Byzantium and converted to Orthodox Christianity. He returned to kyiv, his capital, and baptized the entire population of the city by immersing himself in the Dnieper. Thus was born the seed of identity which has migrated north over the centuries but which Putin needs more than ever to prevent his cumbersome Federation from collapsing. Never mind that millions of Muslims in politics don't want to be part of this ideology any more than Ukrainians do. This Leviathan vision of Holy Mother Russia rises beyond simple voluntary choice, plowing through nationalities and multi-ethnic individuals in its momentum. How can Ukraine have a distinct sense of identity and culture, denying the force of history? They can only pretend. And the worst form of simulation: imitation of the West. Inauthentic flattery after novelty.

Two important observations. The first is that only a missionary motivation of this kind can justify the sacrifices, the hierarchical deprivations, the regional desolation, that Putin demands of his population. Sacrifice and martyrdom. If this sounds like a page from the ISIS playbook, it is. As Solzhenitsyn once risked, Russia will survive the West because Russians are used to suffering. The second Putin understands the aspirations of his audience after the 70-odd Soviet years of religious denial, force-fed by a materialism devoid of rituals and myths. He knows that they are thirsty for a real muscular resurgence of faith in its most intoxicating forms. Remember that the tsars also governed by divine right. The Russian moujik was always considered stubbornly pious and superstitious and believed in the divinity of the Tsar. It has always been a central part of national memory and consciousness.

< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>

Putin behaves like a human quotation from the past, a restorer of Russia's centuries-old truths. Hence the story. He does not present himself so much as a divine incarnation as as an incarnation of the vocation divinely assigned to Russia. If God did not want it, Russia would not be as great and would not last as long. History and time. Elemental forces. Divine forces. Unlike the West, Russia has never been able to boast contentment, prosperity or stability, either internally or externally. Putin is incapable of invoking such things. Who are you to demand freedom of expression, individual liberty, prosperity or human rights, when much more important prerogatives are at stake? What it does offer, however, is the size and history of Russia. The survival of Russia through great challenges throughout the ages, great dramas and conquests. The expansion continues. The idea of ​​his greatness, a very anachronistic concept in our time, a very historical concept. Hence the importance he attaches to history.