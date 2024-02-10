Bill Maher Mocks Loaded Biden Report: Last Line Was 'I'm Donald Trump' and I Approve That Message





During his monologue on Friday's “Real Time,” Bill Maher bluntly criticized what he called this week's “heavy” report on President Joe Biden's handling of classified documents, produced by the special advisor Robert Hur.

Comparing Hur to James Comey, Maher explained how the report essentially functioned as a political blockbuster, joking that “the last line was 'I'm Donald Trump and I approve of this message'.” You can watch the clip above at the top. of the page right now.

We assume you've caught up, but just in case, on Thursday the Justice Department released the nearly 400-page report on the investigation into Biden's handling of classified documents between the end of his term as vice president under Barack Obama and his tenure. presidential election in 2020.

The report unambiguously exonerated Biden of any criminal wrongdoing. But what got everyone's attention were several irrelevant asides from Hur that insinuated without evidence that Biden was a senile egomaniac, who also directly violated DoJ policies. Legal experts have since called it “partisan work” and Hur has been compared to former FBI James Comey. (We won't revisit 2016, we assume you remember that.)

Which brings us back to Maher, who has been publicly concerned about Biden's age for over a year and naturally had to comment on all of this in his monologue.

Maher began by lamenting “I was hoping we wouldn’t need to talk about it at this point,” by which he meant “Biden’s brain.” He first pointed out that, in a politically unfortunate coincidence, Biden had already announced that he would not do the traditional post-Super Bowl television interview before the report's release.

“And then the special prosecutor who was investigating the documents scandal – remember the documents scandal? Trump had his documents by the toilet, and Biden had his documents hidden by the old Corvette, okay,” Maher joked.

“So the report comes out and this guy who was appointed by Trump and who is the prosecutor, uh, it sounded a lot like Comey's letter, [he] said 'no, no criminal charges,' but then spent 300 pages calling Biden Mr. Magoo, basically,” Maher continued.

“These are the words of the report, which said Biden is 'a well-meaning elderly man of waning faculties and advanced age.' Come on. I don't want to say this thing is loaded, but the last line of the report was, 'I'm Donald Trump and I approve of this message,'” Maher joked.

But Maher didn't let Biden off the hook, joking, “Joe's not helping his own cause.” In one week, he first confused French President Macron with former President Mitterrand, who died in 1996. Then, he confused Angela Merkel, the former German Chancellor, with the late Helmut Kohl, German Chancellor.”

“And he said, 'It's all nothing serious.' I just want to watch the Super Bowl and enjoy the halftime show with Toby Keith,” Maher added.

(We'll add: RIP Toby Keith.)

Article Bill Maher mocks 'charged' Biden report: 'Last line was I'm Donald Trump and I agree with this message' | The video appeared first on TheWrap.

