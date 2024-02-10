Xi Jinping extends Spring Festival greetings to all Chinese people, calls for efforts to write a new chapter in the advancement of China's modernization

Chinese President Xi Jinping, on behalf of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and the State Council, extended Spring Festival greetings to all Chinese at a reception in Beijing on Thursday.

Xi, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, delivered a speech at the meeting at the Great Hall of the People, greeting Chinese people of all ethnic groups, his compatriots from Hong Kong, Macao and from Taiwan, as well as overseas Chinese.

The Year of the Rabbit, which is coming to an end, ushered in the full implementation of the guiding principles of the 20th CPC National Congress on all fronts, Xi said, stressing that the country is facing a exceptionally complicated international environment and difficult reform tasks. development and maintenance of stability.

“We have joined forces since China's modernization, kept in mind domestic and international imperatives, overcome multiple difficulties and challenges, and made solid progress in a new journey to transform China into a modern socialist country in all its aspects,” Xi said.

Li Qiang presided over the reception. Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, Li Xi, and Han Zheng also have no events.

Last year, China adhered to the general principle of pursuing progress, maintaining stability and promoting economic recovery, Xi said.

Listing the progress made, Xi said the country's total grain production reached a new record, employment and prices remained broadly stable, and progress was made in scientific and technological innovation.

Reform and opening-up continued to deepen in China, a new round of reform of Party and state institutions was basically completed, the country's ecological environment continued to improve, and new measures were taken to modernize national defense and the armed forces, he said.

Xi also praised the Party's in-depth efforts to exercise full and strict autonomy and fight corruption.

Putting the people first, the authorities worked hard to address the difficulties and urgent problems that most concerned the people, and made all possible efforts to respond to natural disasters and advance recovery and reconstruction after the disaster, thereby maintaining overall social stability, Xi said. .

“We actively support Hong Kong and Macao to better integrate into the overall national development situation, firmly oppose the separatist acts of “Taiwan independence” and the interference of external forces, and defend vigorously safeguard our country's sovereignty, security and development interests,” Xi said.

Praising China's solid efforts to advance major country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics, Xi said the country has added certainty and positive energy to a world of change and disorder.

Xi said that looking at all the hard work of the past year, we realize more deeply that building a strong country and achieving national revitalization on all fronts through a Chinese path to modernization is not just a path brilliant for the Chinese people seeking a better and better future. a happy life, but also a fair way to promote peace and development in the world.

Xi pointed out that the year 2024 marks the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China and a key year for achieving the goals and tasks of the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025).

He stressed the need to adhere to the general tone of work aimed at making progress while maintaining stability, effectively strengthening economic vitality, preventing and resolving risks, improving social expectations, consolidating and strengthening the trend positive economic recovery, to continue to improve the livelihoods and well-being of the population. -being, as well as maintaining general social harmony and stability.

Stressing the need to deepen reform in all sectors, Xi said efforts should be made to encourage entrepreneurship and creativity among all members of society, injecting great vigor into the modernization of China.

As the totem of the Chinese nation, the dragon is considered strong, fearless and benevolent, Xi noted.

Xi stressed that the dragon not only embodies the spirit of the Chinese nation's relentless pursuit of self-development, hard work and entrepreneurship for 5,000 years, but also demonstrates the determination and aspiration of hundreds of millions of people. Chinese to transform China into a strong country. …and proceed with national revitalization.

Xi expressed hope that in the Year of the Dragon, all Chinese people will be pioneers and move forward with great commitment and dedication, collectively writing a new chapter in the advancement of China's modernization.

The Spring Festival, or Chinese Lunar New Year, falls on February 10 this year.

