Trump attacks Haley for missing her husband, who is deployed

Former President Donald Trump used a rally in South Carolina on Saturday to attack his rival Nikki Haley in her home state and to mock the absence of her husband, deployed overseas.

Where is her husband? Oh, he's missing. What happened to her husband? Where is he? He's gone, Trump said at his rally in Conway, his first visit to the state this year.

Michael Haley is deployed to Africa with the South Carolina National Guard in support of U.S. Africa Command, his second active duty deployment overseas.

Michael is deployed in service to our country, something you know nothing about. Someone who continually disrespects the sacrifices of military families has no business being commander in chief, Haley told the Aposton X later Saturday.

Notably, former first lady Melania Trump has not joined her husband for any public campaign events since his presidential announcement in November 2022 and has not appeared alongside him during any of his court appearances.

After landslide victories in the first four presidential elections, Donald Trump has become even more emboldened by his persistence as the Republican Party's front-runner. The former president and his campaign are more confident than ever that he will recruit enough delegates by mid-March to declare him the presumptive Republican nominee in place of the former South Carolina governor. Haley, months before the GOP national convention in July, several Trump campaign advisers told CNN. .

Trump's stop in South Carolina follows a busy few days of travel. He appeared in Nevada on Thursday to declare victory in the state's GOP caucuses before heading to Pennsylvania, where he spoke to a friendly crowd at a National Rifle Association forum on Friday.

There were several positive developments for Trump on Thursday, including donating new campaign materials against President Joe Biden following the release of a searing report from the special counsel. Although the report does not recommend charges against Biden, it contains damning remarks about his mishandling of classified documents and raises concerns about his memory and age.

Also Thursday, the Supreme Court appeared poised to side with Trump and reject an attempt in Colorado to declare him an insurrectionist and remove him from office on the state's presidential ballot.

Haley insisted she plans to stay in the race through the Feb. 24 primaries in her home state and beyond, buoyed by her enduring fundraising prowess. But Trump and his team view the Palmetto State primary as where they will deliver the final blow to his last great rival.

That confidence stems in part from Trump's continued success in internal and public polls, which have consistently shown him with a stunning lead over Haley at the national and state level.

This optimistic view of the remaining 2024 primary elections has led the Trump campaign to take a less aggressive approach to the South Carolina primaries, particularly in relation to the intensity of their ground game and their strategies for get out the vote in previous candidate states.

And unlike the weeks leading up to the Iowa caucuses and New Hampshire primaries, where Trump and his campaign tirelessly crisscrossed states and invested millions in advertising against his rivals, Trump had a comparatively lighter schedule in Carolina. South.

Saturday's rally in Conway, about 15 miles from Myrtle Beach, was Trump's first visit to the state in 77 days. He plans to hold several more campaign events around the state before the Feb. 24 primary, but his team has taken a more relaxed attitude toward the competition as it increasingly focuses its attention on rematch imminent general election with Biden.

Trump's advisers insist that doesn't mean he's taking South Carolina for granted.

Ultimately, we cannot take any state for granted. But we consider this a fait accompli, a senior Trump adviser told CNN, referring specifically to South Carolina.

Trump's campaign efforts in South Carolina this year are also much more sophisticated than they were during his first presidential campaign in 2016, his advisers say, in large part because of the team they have assembled under the direction of Senior Advisor Susie Wiles.

The campaign has staffed across all 46 South Carolina counties, sent mailers touting Trump's candidacy and deployed the state's top lawmakers and surrogates, including Gov. Henry McMaster; US Senator Tim Scott, a former presidential rival; and several senior members of the state's congressional delegation to attack Haley in her own backyard.

Nikki is persona non grata at this point, Justin Evans, Trump's special projects director in South Carolina, told CNN. Nikki represents the type of Republicanism that Trump opposes; Everything that the George Bush-Karl Rove wing of the party is embodied in and represented by Nikki Haley. This is their last breath, and they know that if they lose this, they will have the almost impossible task of regaining their footing, not only in this election, but in the party.

Trump intensified his attacks on Haley during his speech Saturday, calling her brain dead and saying he thought the former South Carolina governor wouldn't pass a cognitive test. His assertion came hours after Haley's campaign handed out mental competency tests during her campaign stop in Newberry, South Carolina. Haley, 52, questioned Trump's mental health and called for mental competency tests to be conducted for any politician over the age of 75. Trump is 77 years old and Biden is 81 years old.

Radical left Democrats want Nikki Haley because they know she's easy to beat, Trump said Saturday as he increased his lead in the polls.

The remarks reflect the broader vision of Trump's campaign, which wants him to become the presumptive GOP nominee as soon as possible. According to multiple conversations with Trump advisers, they are eager to use the full weight of the Republican Party's infrastructure, including that of the Republican National Committee, to begin moving in earnest toward an electoral fight against Biden.

Haley, for her part, seems unaffected by the pressure. A day after losing to none of those candidates in Nevada's non-binding primary Tuesday, she held a fundraiser and rally in California, one of several Super Tuesday states in which she plans to compete next month, urging voters to stick with her.

In private and public conversations, Haley has insisted that she has no plans to drop out of the race anytime soon and said she is committed to competing with Trump until Super Tuesday. March 5.

The former South Carolina governor has also stepped up her attacks on Trump in recent weeks, attacking his mental health and lumping him in with Biden as one of two grumpy old men.

This story and headline have been updated with additional developments.

