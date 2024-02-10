Pakistan Elections: US, UK express concerns over Imran Khan and Nawaz Sharif's grand demand | World News





Several countries on Friday expressed concerns over Pakistan's electoral process and called for an investigation into its alleged irregularities, amid delays by the country's election commission in declaring general election results, followed by uncertainty over the formation of the government. According to countries like the United States, the United Kingdom and the European Union, illegal activities such as fraud, arrest of activists and interference must be investigated.

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif (center) delivers a speech during a rally with his supporters a day after Pakistan's national elections. (AFP)

While the nations have said they will work with the next government, they have yet to congratulate any party or candidate, despite former Pakistani prime ministers Nawaz Sharif and Imran Khan claiming victory.

The US State Department reportedly reported unwarranted restrictions on freedom of expression and assembly during Pakistan's general elections. Meanwhile, Democratic U.S. Representatives Ro Khanna and Ilhan Omar claimed that the Pakistani military intervened and rigged the outcome, and urged the State Department not to recognize a winner until an investigation is conducted, Reuters reported.

The United Kingdom reacts

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron expressed serious concerns about the fairness and lack of inclusiveness of the elections in a statement on Friday.

EU statement on elections in Pakistan

The European Union on Friday noted the lack of a level playing field in the general elections, attributing it to the inability of some political actors to contest the elections, restrictions on freedom of assembly, restrictions on freedom and of expression and access to the Internet, Reuters reported. .

UN on violence against political parties in Pakistan

Separately, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights earlier this week denounced violence against political parties and candidates in Pakistan and expressed concern over harassment, arrests and prolonged detention of leaders and supporters of the party of imprisoned former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan – Pakistan. Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Pakistan general election results

According to the latest data from the Pakistan Election Commission, independent candidates – mostly supported by Imran Khan's PTI, won the most seats – 98 out of 245. The PTI loyalists' seat total would have surpassed the PML ( N) of former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. ) and Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari's Pakistan People's Party (PPP), which won 69 and 51 seats respectively. Notably, a political party would need 133 seats for a simple majority.

However, Khan and Sharif claimed victory in the elections, leaving great uncertainty over who would form the government.

Shortly after Sharif claimed victory, he admitted that his party did not have a sufficient majority to form a government without the support of others, and invited his allies to join the coalition to form the government in Pakistan . It would have been fine if we had won a full mandate and become the majority party and formed the government, but even then we would have invited other parties to join us and march with us. But as we do not have sufficient majority to form the government by ourselves, we will invite other allied parties who won the elections to join us and jointly form a government and jointly bring Pakistan out of its difficulties, did he declare. in Urdu.

