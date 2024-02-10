Why the age issue hurts Biden much more than Trump





Even though we know the two candidates are three and a half years apart, one side appears to be a little further behind, and that's going to be a concern, said Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Wis. .

Part of this is due to fundamental physical differences.

Mr. Biden’s voice grew softer and raspier, his hair thinner and whiter. He is tall and slender, but he moves more timidly than as a candidate in 2019 and 2020, often holding his upper body stiff, adding to a sense of fragility. And he's had spills in the public eye: falling off a bike, tripping over a sandbag.

Mr. Trump, on the other hand, does not seem to be suffering from the effects of time as visibly. Mr. Trump often dyes his hair and appears unnaturally tanned. He is tall and strong, and he uses his physique to project his strength in front of the crowd. When he takes the stage at rallies, he indulges in adulation for several minutes, dancing to an opening song, then gives speeches filled with macho rhetoric and bombast that usually last more than an hour , a demonstration of endurance.

It's the perception of how you communicate, said Carol Kinsey Goman, a speaker and leadership presence coach. When Trump makes these kinds of missteps, he just ignores them, and people don't say, “Oh, he's getting old.” He makes at least as many mistakes as Joe Biden, but because he does it with this bravado, it doesn't seem like senility. It looks like passion.

With Mr. Biden, Ms. Goman said, that looks like weakness.

It is difficult to look beyond public perception to compare the physical health of the two men. Democrats and some Republicans said Mr. Biden remained sharp in private conversations. Mr. Biden and Mr. Trump have each released limited medical information. Nearly a year ago, the White House released a letter from Mr. Biden's longtime doctor describing him as a healthy and vigorous 80-year-old after a physical exam. The White House did not make its doctors available to journalists. In November, Mr. Trump released a vague health report describing his health as excellent.

