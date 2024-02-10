Politics
Large rallies held in Indonesia as election campaign draws to a close
Supporters of Indonesian Defense Minister and presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto and his running mate Gibran Rakabuming Raka attend their final campaign rally at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia on February 10, 2024 | Photo credit: Reuters
Tens of thousands of supporters of Indonesia's presidential candidates packed final rallies in Jakarta, the capital, and Solo, central Java, on Saturday as campaigning draws to a close ahead of the biggest election in a day in the world.
Candidates will enter a reflection period from Sunday until voting day on Wednesday, during which three candidates will run to succeed the wildly popular President Joko Widodo, who has ruled Indonesia for a decade and cannot run again.
Contenders to lead the world's third-largest democracy include popular former governors Ganjar Pranowo and Anies Baswedan, as well as former special forces commander Prabowo Subianto, who has soared in opinion polls with support tacit of the president and with the son of the outgoing president as his son. racing partner.
At stake is leadership for the next five years of a mineral-rich Group 20 economy of 270 million people, which is positioning itself as a future destination for multinational companies in the electric vehicle supply chain.
More than 20,000 legislative and administrative positions will also be sought by 259,000 candidates.
Supporters of Anies' latest rally in the capital filled an 82,000-seat stadium, chanting Islamic prayers. Some stayed overnight to find a place to meet the former governor of Jakarta.
“I came here yesterday on purpose because if I came today I'm afraid I wouldn't be able to get in,” said Ida Zubaedah, 50. “I need to be inside because I want to see Anies.”
In Solo, Ganjar, the largest party, rode a cart filled with produce pulled by oxen, emphasizing his man-of-the-people style, waving to thousands of supporters braving the rain.
Ganjar, the former governor of Central Java, called on people to vote for him to show “real resistance” against the use of state resources during his campaign, without naming any of his rivals.
Incumbent President Widodo, better known as Jokowi, has faced a storm of allegations that he intervened to try to influence the outcome of the election by making high-profile appearances with front-runner Prabowo.
Jokowi responded that a president has the right to campaign, while asserting that he had no intention of campaigning for anyone.
Thousands of Prabowo supporters, dressed in his signature light blue, gathered at another stadium in Jakarta, where the defense minister, running for his third consecutive election, will hold a rally later Saturday.
IMPROVEMENT OF THE SURVEY
Prabowo received a boost on Friday when Indikator Politik Indonesia's opinion poll showed him with 51.8% support, far ahead of Anies at 24.1% and Ganjar at 19.6%, with 4, 5% undecided.
If no candidate obtains a majority, a second round between the first two will take place in June.
Undecided voters could play a crucial role with former academic Anies and populist Ganjar in forcing a runoff, a scenario that could change the dynamics of the race.
Prabowo has sought to burnish his reputation as an angry nationalist and feared lieutenant of the late leader Suharto. He now cultivates a gentler image of a cat-loving, awkward-dancing grandfather.
Arya Fernandes of the Indonesian Center for Strategic and International Studies said a good turnout was vital if Prabowo was to achieve victory next week.
“It depends on whether Prabowo can guarantee that his loyalists will go to the polls,” Fernandes said.
(Additional reporting by Stanley Widianto; Writing by Martin Petty and Gayatri Suroyo; editing by Kanupriya Kapoor and William Mallard)
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/major-rallies-held-in-indonesia-as-election-campaign-draws-to-close/article67832934.ece
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Large rallies held in Indonesia as election campaign draws to a close
- OJ Simpson Shuts Down Palliative Care Reports | Entertainment
- Today's matches, results, full schedule and table
- New York Fashion Week Reviews: Tommy Hilfiger, Peter Do
- ET NOW GBS 2024: Indian startups look to technology and global partnerships for next phase of growth
- Influenza persists in the United States, easing in some regions and intensifying in others
- Hollywood Can't Stop Making Movies About Drug Addiction and It's Exhausting
- Next week's stock market outlook for FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 stocks
- Fully remote Google jobs available for February 2024
- Adult film actor goes to prison for January 6 violence: feds
- Chelsea Hockey Blanks Lenawee in White Showdown
- Breitling launches a limited edition Chronomat before Super Bowl LVIII