



Former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, criticized Tucker Carlson for the interview granted to him by Vladimir Putin, broadcast on Thursday, calling the American communicator a “traitor to journalism”. “People all over the world are watching this ridiculous Tucker Carlson interview with Vladimir Putin,” the politician says in a video promoting his Daily Mail column. “In their slavish happiness at having a 'scoop,' they stood speechless and with laughter he betrayed his viewers and listeners around the world,” said Johnson, who accuses Carlson of “not asking tough questions ” to Putin. Putin shows the agreement that kyiv signed and violated According to the president, the Istanbul document on Ukraine was initialed, it contained everything, down to the number of troops, equipment and personnel. “They ruined everything,” he commented. pic.twitter.com/AfuBHrOAt8 Ms. Sepa (@Sepa_mass) June 17, 2023 The former British president said he prayed “that the American people will be able to see beyond the infamous farce that was last night's interview.” “To all the Republicans currently blocking aid to Ukraine, I say: for the love of God, remember who you are,” he added. Johnson's role in the Ukrainian conflict During his meeting with Carlson, the Russian leader recalled that it was Johnson who pushed Ukraine to continue hostilities instead of negotiating. In this regard, he said that David Arajamia, one of the Ukrainian negotiators who participated in the peace talks with Russia in spring 2022 and who “put his preliminary signature” on the document negotiated by Russia and Ukraine , “then publicly declared whole world: “We were ready to sign this document, but Boris Johnson, then Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, came, talked us out of it and said that it was better to fight Russia. They will give us everything so that we can recover what we lost during the confrontations with Russia. “And we accepted this proposal,” Putin quoted Arajamia as saying. In this sense, Putin declared that he found “absurd” and “very sad” the fact that the Ukrainian authorities “submitted to the demands or convictions” of Boris Johnson. “Because, as Arajamia said, 'a year and a half ago we could have stopped these hostilities, stopped this war, but the British persuaded us and we rejected it.' Where is Mr. Johnson now? And the war continues,” Putin said. said. “Why did he do that?” Tucker asked. “Who the hell knows, I don't understand either. There was a general attitude. For some reason everyone had the illusion that Russia could be defeated on the battlefield; it could be out of arrogance, or sincerely, but not with great intelligence,” Putin concluded. Source: RT News

