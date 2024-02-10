Shark Tank India 3: Aman Gupta refuses to give Rs 36 lakh to a startup hailed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, says: It's no deal | TV news





The third season of the reality TV show Shark Aquarium India recently created with six new sharks. In the last episode, all the judges received heartfelt letters from their loved ones, stirring emotions in the room. The pitch featured Daak Room, a company that promotes physical writing through its campaigns and products. After an in-depth discussion about their business, the founders asked for Rs 36 lakh for a 4% stake. The founders explained their plans and motivations for getting into the business, citing responses from various celebrities. They said they also received encouragement from none other than Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, who wrote a letter to them, appreciating the efforts of Daak Room and recognizing their contribution to nation building and inspiring the younger generation.

Impressed by the pitchthe sharks were moved by his uniqueness, except Aman Gupta and Peyush Bansal. Aman said: This happened in very ancient times. It's not a business. I'm missing out because I don't have the same passion for writing as you, so I won't be able to add more value. Piyush added: I am not able to understand what exactly is your service offered and what is your revenue model. Peyush then advised the founders to transform Daak Room into a stationery brand, and Vineeta also agreed with him. While Radhika Gupta and Aman opted out, Vineeta Singh and Ritesh Agarwal made offers. Eventually, the founders struck a deal with Ritesh for Rs 36 lakh in exchange for a 6% stake, with the condition that if they achieved their projected revenue, the stake would be reduced to 5%. This season, the four lead judges, Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar, Peyush, Aman and Vineeta, are joined by new additions: Deepinder Goyal, founder and CEO of Zomato; Azhar Iqubal, co-founder and CEO of Inshorts; Ritesh, founder and CEO of OYO Rooms; Radhika, MD and CEO of Edelweiss MF; Varun Dua, founder of ACKO; and Ronnie Screwvala, co-founder and president of UpGrad.

