Why Biden's age has become more important than Trump's





Joe Biden is less than four years older than Donald Trump. When Biden became the oldest president ever to be sworn in in 2021, it was Trump's record he was breaking. Today, the two men once again appear to be the oldest pair of major party candidates in history.

And yet polls show voters are far more worried about whether the 81-year-old president can manage another four years in the White House than his 77-year-old predecessor, a concern that exploded to the forefront this week after a report alleging that Biden exhibited multiple memory lapses. Conversations with voters, political strategists and others suggest that these feelings are about more than Biden being older than Trump; this is how the behavior and appearance of both men, but of Biden in particular, has changed in recent years.

Look at everything that's happened in the last three years with this guy, says Travis Aslin, an Iowa independent who says he supported Democrats but can't bring himself to vote for Biden. The word salad, the stumbling, you know, standing on a stage and looking honest to God, he looks like my grandfather. My grandfather suffered from Alzheimer's disease.

As we face the oldest presidential showdown in American history, questions of health and competence are likely to come up again and again over the next nine months. And both campaigns will strive to make their adversary appear shady, senile and infirm, and their own man the image of vigor and vigor.

Perhaps the most damaging weapon in this fight came Thursday in a report on an investigation into Biden's handling of classified documents. Special counsel Robert Hur, a Republican and former Trump appointee, said he was not making accusations against Biden, but alleged the president could not remember basic facts and described him as a man elderly, friendly and well-meaning, with a poor memory. The Trump campaign quickly released a statement calling Biden senile. The president held a last-minute press conference in which he insisted: “My memory serves me well and he fulminated against Hurs's accusations.

The latest attack on Biden's mental acuity follows recent efforts by the Biden team to turn the tables on Trump, who has had his own share of misfires. A new ad from the Biden camp shows how Trump recently confused Nikki Haley, his latest opponent for the GOP nomination, with former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Both Haley and Biden used Trump's recent mix-ups to hammer the former president on his skills; Biden's ad even features a clip of Haley saying, “He's not who he was in 2016.” He refused. Then the video circles around Trump's other stumbles, including his claims that he won all 50 states (he didn't) and that you need voter ID to buy a loaf of bread (this is not the case).

President Trump continues to lead in poll after poll, both in the primary and general elections, Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung wrote in a statement to TIME. There is no other candidate in history who has the energy and stamina of President Trump, and he will surpass Joe Biden in terms of the work and pace to save America.

Some of Biden's public mistakes have arguably been worse than Trump's. In 2022, he asked if a congresswoman who recently died in a car accident was attending a White House event. Last year he called the war in Ukraine the war in Iraq. At a campaign event in Las Vegas this month, Biden suggested he had recently met former French President François Mitterrand, who died nearly three decades ago, before quickly correcting himself. He later confused German Chancellor Angela Merkel with the late Helmut Kohl. On Thursday, he confused the Mexican and Egyptian presidents.

But even though Trump has a habit of bulldozing outlandish remarks at every rally he holds, the frequency of his public appearances may blunt the impact of those statements in voters' minds. Meanwhile, some voters feel like Biden is dodging the public.

When you look at public access and transparency, you see a difference, says Scott Strunc, a Republican small business owner in Omaha who supported Trump in 2020 but says he won't vote for him again. There is no hesitation on Trump's part, but there appears to be protection from President Biden.

Biden's decision to speak to reporters Thursday to respond to the Hurs report underscored how rarely he participates in such meetings. He has had fewer press conferences and sit-down interviews than his predecessors and opted to skip the traditional Super Bowl interview this weekend. While attending rallies and fundraisers, he is also following the advice of advisers who have urged him to make more informal campaign stops, which they say highlights his strengths as a politician. detail and helps it look younger. Joining the president on a recent ride in his motorcade, one supporter said he was surprised to find that Biden seemed very sharp. And his team is working to compare Trump and Biden on issues other than age and acuity.

There are big differences between the president and Donald Trump, and that's ultimately what Americans will vote on in November, campaign spokesperson Lauren Hitt wrote in a statement to TIME. President Biden was the first president to march on a picket line, and Donald Trump wants to give even more tax cuts to his friends on Park Avenue. Biden will restore Roe and Trump will ban abortion nationwide. President Biden will protect our democracy, and Donald Trump is an election denier. »

Yet a recent Gallup poll indicated that less than a third of Americans would be willing to vote for an otherwise qualified candidate over the age of eighty from their party. A Reuters/Ipsos poll found that three-quarters of Americans, including more than half of Democrats, think Biden is too old to work in government, with only half of voters and a third of Republicans saying the same about of Trump. A January NBC poll found nearly identical numbers saying they were concerned about Biden's health, while fewer than half of respondents said the same about Trump.

A health summary released by Biden's doctor early last year described him as healthy, vigorous and capable of successfully fulfilling the duties of the presidency. Trump, known for often subsisting on McDonalds and Coca-Cola, is no spring chicken, although his doctor issued a note in November saying his test results were normal, he had lost weight weight and that his cognitive tests were exceptional.

A Democratic strategist blamed media double standards for the disproportionate concern over Biden's age compared to Trump's. But we peel back the layers a little more and it's a little more complicated, added the strategist, who requested anonymity to speak more freely about the leader of his party. As someone who has watched him age over the years, he's basically the same guy I've been watching for years, but his walk is so stiff. It just sometimes gives the Republicans, the RNC, a lot to talk about.

Beverly Hallberg, who provides media coaching to Republicans as president of District Media Group, says Biden has long attracted attention for his occasional gaffes. When he became vice president, she says, those moments helped cultivate a Joe's just one of us mentality for many voters.

He could go up there and command an audience. He had a strong tone when he spoke, his consonants were clear, she said.

What has changed more recently, Hallberg says, is the way Biden speaks, which she describes as name-calling and mumbling. The public saw a glimpse of this problem when he responded to the Hurs report on Thursday evening, evading words when talking about the time he spent with the special counsel.

Some superficial factors also shape voters' perceptions.

Patrick Kenger, a men's stylist at Pivot Image Consultancy, says Biden's gray hair could lead voters to view him as more than three years older than Trump. As a general rule, the more gray you have in your hair, in your beard, you'll look a little older, he says.

To be fair, both men's public appearances attract their fair share of attention. A recent Getty photo appeared to highlight how heavily made-up Trump was, his face glowing and orange at a rally in Iowa. Still, Kenger adds that Biden's skin looks less youthful than Trump's. This could be attributed to genetics, he says.

When Megyn Kelly suggested to Trump in a September interview that he must have good genes, he agreed, pointing out that his father lived to be 90. It's really a parent thing, he said. I believe in the racehorse theory. Fast horses produce fast horses.

But, perhaps sensing his own vulnerabilities on the age issue, Trump passed up the opportunity to attack Biden on the issue. When Kelly asked if Biden was too old to be president, Trump responded that age had nothing to do with it.

Age is interesting because some people are very smart and others lose it, Trump said, adding, “But no, he's not too old at all.” He is clearly incompetent. Look at some of the great world leaders, they were 80 and they did Churchill, and a lot of people were phenomenal at 80. There is great wisdom if you are not in a position like him.

Soon, voters will decide whether they agree.

I am concerned; Eighty years is old, and we need a president who can get the job done, said Ethan Hughes, a 21-year-old college student from Iowa and a Democrat. I don't think that's my main concern.

Hughes adds that he definitely won't vote for Trump. He is satisfied with Biden's achievements. His grandmother's farm in Mason City received high-speed internet access last year thanks to the infrastructure bill. And when he saw Biden outside, Hughes was quite pleased.

He looks healthy, Hughes said. He is on his bike all the time. He walks. Eating a little too much ice cream, maybe, but who wouldn't?

