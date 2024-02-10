Trump tells NRA faithful no one will lay a finger on your guns





HARRISBURG, Pa. Speaking Friday at the National Rifle Association's annual outdoor recreation show, former President Donald Trump delivered a simple but powerful message to a crowd of thousands of shooting and hunting enthusiasts.

Your Second Amendment will always be safe with me as president, Trump said during his first 2024 appearance in Pennsylvania. When I get back to the Oval Office, no one will lay a finger on your guns. It will not happen.

In his familiar rambling, digressive style, Trump moved from one topic to another—immigration, energy, electric cars, the shoddy highways in the nation's capital—but returned to the rights of Second Amendment and gun ownership several times during the 80-minute speech. .

Trump told the audience that he had appointed hundreds of federal judges, whom he called conservative originalists, to interpret the Constitution as it was written. And he warned that another Biden administration would mean hundreds of radical left judges waging a crusade against law-abiding gun owners.

He reminded the crowd that he had reopened millions of acres of federal lands to hunting and fishing and that during the pandemic he had declared gun and ammunition dealers critical infrastructure not subject to closure orders.

And Trump claimed credit for the pivotal 2022 Supreme Court ruling that established a new test for the constitutionality of the nation's gun regulations, saying his administration had asked to overturn New State's requirements. York regarding carrying a concealed weapon.

I can tell you the only thing standing in the way of erasing your Second Amendment under siege is me, Trump said.

After a symbolic victory in the Nevada caucus on Thursday, Trump emphasized the importance of Pennsylvania in this year's presidential election. And with primary victories in Iowa and New Hampshire in hand, Trump appeared to skip the Pennsylvania primaries, still more than 10 weeks away, without mentioning his only remaining opponent, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley.

Members of Turning Point Action are offering to help people register to vote at the National Rifle Association's Great American Outdoors Show on Friday, February 9, 2024 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. (Peter Hall/Capital Star)

If you live in this Commonwealth, register everyone you know and encourage them to vote, Trump said. We have to win in November or we won't have Pennsylvania. They will change the name.

It was unclear what Trump was referring to, but in January, a National Park Service proposal to remove a statue of William Penn from Welcome Park in Philadelphia was scuttled after protests from Republican lawmakers.

On Friday evening, Trump recognized U.S. Reps. Dan Meuser (R-9th District), Scott Perry (R-10th District), Guy Reschenthaler (R-14th District) and Lloyd Smucker (R-11th District), who were in the audience .

He also falsely claimed two election victories in Pennsylvania. Despite winning the state by a narrow margin in 2016, Biden narrowly beat Trump in returning the state to blue.

We ran twice, we won Pennsylvania twice, Trump said. We did much better the second time than the first time. It's interesting, isn't it?

During Trump's 2020 campaign, he often spoke about his support for fracking and tried to portray Biden as an enemy of Pennsylvania's natural gas industry. He returned to the theme on Friday.

On January 26, the Biden administration announced a temporary pause in approving new exports of liquefied natural gas to countries without a free trade agreement with the United States. Pennsylvania lawmakers have expressed concern about the consequences of a plan to export gas from Pennsylvania's Marcellus shale fields from a port near Philadelphia.

We will reverse Biden's ban on natural gas exports, Trump said. We will end his war on American energy and unleash Pennsylvania's oil and natural gas at levels never seen before.

Trump also criticized the recent proposed sale of Pennsylvania-based US Steel to Japan.

Pennsylvania steel was cast into the backbone of our country. And now US Steel has just been sold to Japan, Trump said. I would not approve of this deal.

In late December, the Biden administration said the proposed sale to Japan merited further review.

Trump claimed to have spoken with a few Pennsylvania voters who said he was more popular in the state today than in previous elections and that they said he was going to blow up Pennsylvania.

That's what I think is going to happen, Trump said, regarding his chances of winning the Commonwealth in 2024.

Pennsylvania poll shows Biden and Trump neck and neck in a hypothetical rematch for the Keystone State.

Friday's event was the third time Trump spoke in Pennsylvania since he announced his re-election campaign. He spoke at a Moms for Liberty rally in Philadelphia in June and appeared in Erie in July.

With 19 electoral votes, Pennsylvania is considered a must-win state for a successful presidential candidate.

And although Dauphin County, where the state capital is located, has been a Democratic candidate in the last two presidential elections, it is a blue island in a sea of ​​red rural counties on electoral maps.

To win Pennsylvania, he really needs to strengthen his base. He needs to make sure people in rural areas are involved, Berwood Yost, director of the Franklin & Marshall College Center for Opinion Research, told the Capital-Star.

The decision to speak at the NRA's Great Outdoor Show, considered the largest in the country, makes sense, Yost said, because it attracts shooting and hunting enthusiasts from across rural Pennsylvania and beyond.

If he can talk about freedom through the lens of the Second Amendment, his presence here makes perfect sense, Yost said.

This report was first published by the Pennsylvania Capital-Star, part of the States Newsroom network of news bureaus along with the Louisiana Illuminator.

