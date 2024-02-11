Prime Minister Modi's visit to UAE on February 13-14; to inaugurate the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi









February 10, 2024

New Delhi [India]February 10 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin a two-day official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on February 13-14 during which he will inaugurate Abu Dhabi's first Hindu temple, BAPS Mandir, and s will also address the Indian diaspora.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release that Prime Minister Modi will also hold a bilateral meeting with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and will also participate in the World Government Summit 2024.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay an official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from February 13 to 14, 2024,” the MEA statement said.

This will be Prime Minister Modi's seventh visit to the UAE since 2015 and third in the last eight months.

During the visit, the Prime Minister will hold bilateral meetings with the President of the UAE, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The two leaders will discuss ways to further deepen, expand and strengthen the strategic partnership between the countries and exchange views on regional and international issues of common concern, the statement said.

Prime Minister Modi will also meet Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of the UAE. At his invitation, the Prime Minister will attend the World Government Summit 2024 to be held in Dubai as the guest of honor and will deliver a special keynote address at the summit.

PM Modi will inaugurate BAPS Mandir, the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi. He will also address the Indian community in the UAE at an event at Zayed Sports City in Abu Dhabi.

According to the MEA, India and the UAE enjoy warm, close and multifaceted relations, underpinned by strong political, cultural and economic ties.

“Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's historic visit to the UAE in August 2015, bilateral relations between the two countries were elevated to the status of a comprehensive strategic partnership. The two countries signed a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement ( CEPA) in February 2022 and a Local Currency Settlement (LCS) in July 2023 to promote the use of Indian Rupee and AED for cross-border transactions,” the statement added.

Notably, India and the UAE are among each other's largest trading partners, with bilateral trade worth around $85 billion in 2022-23. The UAE is also among the top four investors in India in terms of foreign direct investment in 2022-23.

Meanwhile, around 3.5 million strong and vibrant Indian communities constitute the largest expat group in the UAE. Their positive and appreciated contribution to the development of their host country has been an important anchor of our excellent bilateral engagement with the UAE, the MEA added. (ANI)

