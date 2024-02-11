Election in Indonesia: young voters will decide the future of the country, here's what interests them





More than 200 million voters are expected to go to the polls on Wednesday to elect Indonesia's next leader. The world's third-largest democracy and fourth-largest population, with more than 275 million people, will elect a new president and vice president from three pairs of candidates. With a majority of voters under the age of 40, the candidates are all vying to attract young voters and achieve victory.

As polling day approaches, CNN analyzed the makeup of the electorate and what could influence the voting decisions of young Indonesians, including employment, climate change and pollution, as well as high voter usage. telephone and social networks.

Generation Z and Millennials – the generations that make up those under 40 make up approximately 56% of the total eligible voting population, according to the Indonesian General Election Commission.

Seventy-five percent of Indonesia's population, or about 205 million people, are expected to vote on Wednesday, according to the electoral commission, of which 106 million expected voters are under the age of 40, or 52% of expected voters.

Indonesia holds presidential elections every five years. With outgoing President Joko Widodo's term limited, 2024 will mark the first new leader in 10 years. Turnout in the 2019 elections was 82% of the total electorate, the lowest abstention rate since the country began holding presidential elections in 2004.

All three candidates in this election are over 50 years old. Ganjar Pranowo, former governor of Central Java and candidate of the ruling party, is 55 years old, and Anies Baswedan, former governor of Jakarta, 54 years old. Both have selected vice presidential candidates who are their contemporaries in age, even slightly older.

Only the front-runner, 72-year-old Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto, selected a vice-presidential candidate under 40, 36-year-old Gibran Rakabuming Raka. Raka is also the current son of President Widodos.CNN Indonesia reported that Subianto is leading in polls among the entire electorate, as well as among young voters, citing several surveys conducted in January.

The main concerns of young Indonesians are quality of life, corruption, institutional integrity and the environment, including air pollution, said Abigail Limuria, co-founder of Bijak Memilih, an independent youth-led movement which provides information on political parties, issues and candidates. to voters.

Economic issues, particularly social welfare and unemployment, were among the top concerns of 1,200 voters aged 17 to 39 surveyed in 2022 by Jakarta-based think tank the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

Young people are most concerned about their livelihoods and quality of life, their employment prospects, their access to health care and education. Abigail Limuria, co-founder of Wise Choices

Indonesia's unemployment rate was 3.5% in 2022, lower than the global average estimated by the International Labor Organization. However, around 14% of Indonesians aged 15 to 24 were unemployed, according to the same data.

Nearly 60% of the country's workforce works in informal sectors, which include domestic workers, street vendors and app workers who lack social protection, according to 2022 data from the Indonesian Central Statistics Agency. THE average the net monthly income of informal workers is around $125, 40% less than in Indonesia average national salary.

The two most pressing issues for young Indonesians are finding jobs and getting an education, said Yoes Kenawas, a political science doctoral student at Northwestern University who studies Indonesian elections, who also told CNN that the market work is limited and competitive.

On the ground, young voters are struggling to find jobs that match their aspirations. Yoes Kenawas, doctoral student at Northwestern University

In addition to these economic concerns, more and more young voters are now worried about climate change.

Jakarta, the Indonesian capital, is the most polluted city in the world, according to 2023 data from Swiss company IQAir.

Young people demand not only good morals, but also a certain level of competence from the next government to solve problems, according to Limuria, activist and founder of Bijak Memilih, in an interview with CNN.

Demands for quality public transportation, taking the climate crisis seriously and tackling systemic injustice are beginning to surface, she said.

Nearly 80% of Indonesians are connected to the Internet and people aged 16 to 64 spend an average of more than three hours a day on social media, according to the We are social Digital Report 2023, which provides a global overview of social media. Indonesians also spend more time on their cell phones on average than any other group in the world.

Sixty percent of voters under 40 said social media was their primary source of news, according to the 2022 CSIS survey, followed by television at 40%.

This has made TikTok and Instagram, the two most popular social platforms among Indonesians, the digital world's battleground for this election, Kenawas said.

Candidates are scrambling to attract the attention of young voters on social media. Here's a look at each of the three main tactics of the presidential candidates:

Anies Baswedan aged 54 (vice-presidential candidate: Muhaimin Iskandar, 57), uses TikTok live streams to aged 54 (vice-presidential candidate: Muhaimin Iskandar, 57), uses TikTok live streams to interact with potential voters. He recently went live on reaffirm its positions on certain issues, such as equal access to education and credit, and inclusion in policy-making, after a debate on February 4.

Ganjar Pranowo , aged 55 (vice-presidential candidate: former Security Minister Mahfud MD, 66), has the most followers on TikTok among all the candidates. He has a , aged 55 (vice-presidential candidate: former Security Minister Mahfud MD, 66), has the most followers on TikTok among all the candidates. He has a Generation Z menu on his official campaign website, which lists his commitment to youth and youth-focused programs, including free and equal internet access to all students and potentially small businesses to enable access to online marketplaces.

Prabowo Subianto, 72, is leading the polls and has chosen his running mate Gibran Rakabuming Raka, 36, who is the vice-presidential candidate most followed on social networks. The pairing of Subiantos with Raka, who is also the son of Subiantos' former electoral rival and current president, is a twist that has led people to speculate that , 72, is leading the polls and has chosen his running mate Gibran Rakabuming Raka, 36, who is the vice-presidential candidate most followed on social networks. The pairing of Subiantos with Raka, who is also the son of Subiantos' former electoral rival and current president, is a twist that has led people to speculate that Widodo attempts to maintain its political influence. Subianto does not have an official personal TikTok account.

Previously, Subianto was known as a polarizing figure who projected a strongman image. After losing to Widodo in the last two elections, Subianto disputed the results, filing lawsuits with the Indonesian Constitutional Court, but unsuccessfully each time.

He is accused of human rights violations, including kidnapping activists during Indonesia's 1998 mass protests, while he was serving in the army. Although he has denied the allegations, human rights activists say he has not been held accountable for his alleged actions.

Compared to the other two candidates, Subianto received the most attention from the general public on social media after the final presidential debate on February 4. But when it came to getting a positive feeling, it came last, CNN Indonesia reported.

Wednesday's results will potentially offer a verdict on the effectiveness of social media campaigns in addressing the concerns of young voters.

There is concern that young voters will become trapped in a political campaign that relies on gimmicks, Kenawas said.