British police seek war crimes charges against Israel

On January 4, the main article in the British newspaper Today's telegraph featured Scotland Yard's investigation into alleged war crimes committed by Israel, and specifically former Prime Minister Boris Johnson's condemnation of the police operation.

The hundreds of thousands of people arriving by plane each day in the UK are currently confronted with posters written in Arabic, Hebrew and English, addressed to “travelers who have been to Israel/Palestinian Territories”. Produced by the Metropolitan Police Counter-Terrorism Command, they continue: “If you have been to Israel/Palestinian Territories and witnessed or experienced terrorism, war crimes or crimes against humanity, you can report it to the British police. »

After suggesting various ways in which potential informants can contact the police, including speaking to a police officer at the airport, the poster concludes: “British police support the work of the International Criminal Court (ICC), which investigates alleged war crimes. in Israel and Palestine from June 2014. All evidence collected may be shared with the ICC to support its investigation.

In short, the British Metropolitan Police are actively seeking charges of Israeli war crimes. And of course, that's precisely what they're likely to receive: tons of unproven testimony, obviously coming mostly from individuals or organizations with an anti-Israeli or anti-Semitic agenda.

Why are British police trying to find war crimes charges against Israel?

The Metropolitan Police, known as the Met, is Britain's largest police force. It is responsible for policing all of London, excluding the formerly fortified financial and commercial center known as the City of London, which polices itself. With its mission covering the UK capital, the Met has significant responsibilities, such as protecting 164 foreign embassies and high commissions; provide surveillance of Heathrow and London City airports; protect the Palace of Westminster; and ensuring the security of the royal family and foreign dignitaries.

People take part in a demonstration to mark 100 days since the start of a conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas during a 'Ceasefire Now/Stop the War in Gaza' demonstration in London, Great Britain -Brittany, January 13, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/Toby Melville)

Within the Met, based at New Scotland Yard, counter-terrorism policing is carried out by a unit headed by a senior officer with the rank of commander. Its main mission is clearly to thwart attempts at terrorist activity in the United Kingdom. However, the unit told the Today's telegraph that the British police had a “responsibility to support” the ICC, and that with the “higher numbers” of British nationals returning to the UK since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas, they expected a greater number of potential witnesses and victims of the war. crimes coming from the region. Hence its poster campaign.

This appears to be a very misleading statement, suggesting that most allegations of war crimes and crimes against humanity come from British nationals. However, the posters, in three languages, are aimed at anyone entering the UK. We know that anti-Semitism is experiencing an alarming increase. This Met campaign is an open invitation to everyone – and especially to individuals and organizations dedicated to delegitimizing Israel – to flood the police with anti-Semitic and anti-Israeli bile.

The Met appears to assume that those who make allegations of “terrorism, war crimes or crimes against humanity” know what those crimes entail. In fact, each is defined very carefully in a series of internationally accepted court documents. For example, the UK Terrorism Act 2000 defines terrorism, both within and outside the UK, as the use or threat of any number of actions intended to influence the government or to intimidate the public, and aimed at promoting political, religious, racial or ideological policy. cause.

War crimes are defined in detail and precision in Article 8 of the Rome Statute of the ICC. In essence, they must constitute serious violations of the Geneva Conventions of August 12, 1949.

Crimes against humanity – such as murder, extermination, enslavement, deportation and a range of other crimes – are meticulously spelled out in Article 7 of the ICC Rome Statute. They must be committed knowingly as part of a widespread or systematic attack directed against a civilian population.

Is the police anti-terrorism command prepared to separate the wheat from the chaff in the documents it receives? Will it eliminate obviously specious, fallacious or malicious elements? Perhaps more importantly, is he willing to acknowledge what he is not getting? For example, to what extent is it known that hostage-taking is a war crime and that perpetrators can be prosecuted in virtually every country in the world?

The UN Human Rights Council has established a commission to investigate “possible international crimes and violations of international human rights law in Israel and the Palestinian territories since October 7, 2023 “. On October 10, the commission included the following in a press release: “Hostage-taking is a violation of international law and constitutes an international crime. »

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) plays a unique role in the system of international humanitarian law, and its special role is now formally recognized by the States parties to the Geneva Conventions, i.e. practically the world entire. According to the ICRC, the ban on hostage-taking is now “firmly anchored in customary international law and is considered a war crime.”

Boris Johnson, mentioning a recent report that police removed posters of Israeli hostages held by Hamas, described the counter-terrorism command's campaign as “a worrying politicization of the Met Police”. At the time, Scotland Yard defended the two police officers seen tearing down the posters, saying they had acted to defuse local tensions.

Gideon Falter, chief executive of the Campaign Against Antisemitism, said: “As protesters march in London every week, wearing Hamas-style headbands, chanting genocidal chants, calling for jihad against the Jewish state and inciting the violent Intifada. with apparent impunity, the Met is interested in acts of terrorism and allegations of war crimes on the other side of the world… British cities have become no-go zones for Jews. Where are the Met posters addressing this unacceptable reality?

A Met Police spokesperson was quoted as saying the force had a duty to assist the ICC. “Under the 1998 Rome Statute, our war crimes team is required to support any investigation initiated by the ICC which may involve British subjects” and said the posters had been put up to meet this obligation. The ICC opened an investigation in 2019 into alleged war crimes in Israel and Palestine. It could be argued that supporting ICC investigations does not carry with it any obligation to engage in a proactive campaign intended to stir up a wave of anti-Israeli and anti-Semitic sentiment.

As if to demonstrate its impartiality, the Met spokesperson added that the Counter-Terrorism Command “also continues to gather direct information and evidence relating to the terrorist attack in Israel on October 7, in support of UK coronary investigations into nationals British who were killed. during these attacks.

As for identifying potential “terrorist offences” during weekly pro-Palestinian marches in London and other major cities, the Met spokesperson said the force was “working around the clock” to identify such offenses and established a task force to investigate potential crimes committed online and during protests. The Telegraph reports that in total around 150 cases are under investigation. Around thirty of them are directly linked to alleged offenses committed during the demonstrations in London. The problem is that it took sustained pressure from various sources for the Met to realize the need to take action.

Despite its best efforts, the Met's attempts to justify launching this campaign are unconvincing. There is little justification for encouraging Israel's enemies – individuals or organizations – to testify to police alleging terrorism, war crimes or crimes against humanity. It is fair to ask what kind of impartial assessment is likely to be made on the material acquired by the British police, or will they simply send everything, lock, stock and barrel, to the ICC to be be sorted? Will attempts be made to verify the accusations made? If a selection must be made before sending the material to the ICC, who will do it? Another relevant question is whether the Met intends to seek an answer or explanation from Israeli sources for the more outlandish accusations, or will it perhaps judge that its responsibility begins and ends with researching allegations of criminality and forwarding them to the ICC?

This strenuous effort to collect testimony accusing Israel of criminality fits poorly with the police's initial failure to arrest pro-Palestinian demonstrators clearly expressing anti-Semitic and genocidal slogans during the marches, held every Saturday starting October 14. The claimed impartiality of the British police is at stake. balance.