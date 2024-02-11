Politics
Huge rallies in Indonesia as candidates wrap up election campaigns
By Ananda Teresia and Bernadette Christina
JAKARTA (Reuters) – Hundreds of thousands of supporters of Indonesia's presidential candidates took part in final rallies on Saturday in the capital Jakarta and Solo, Central Java, ahead of the country's biggest elections only day in the world.
The candidates enter a period of reflection on Sunday, which will continue until polling day on Wednesday, when voters will choose from three candidates vying to succeed the wildly popular President Joko Widodo, who has ruled Indonesia for a decade and cannot not introduce yourself again.
The contenders to lead the world's third-largest democracy are popular former governors Ganjar Pranowo and Anies Baswedan, as well as former special forces commander Prabowo Subianto, who has risen in opinion polls with the tacit support of the president, and with the son of the outgoing president, Gibran. Rakabuming Raka, as running mate.
At stake is leadership for the next five years of a mineral-rich Group 20 economy of 270 million people, which is positioning itself as a future destination for multinational companies in the electric vehicle supply chain.
A light blue wave engulfed Jakarta's main sports complex as hundreds of thousands of Prabowo supporters gathered, many wearing T-shirts in his iconic color.
Alfiatnan, 18, a high school student, said she would vote for Prabowo because it was his third attempt at the presidency. “I think there's nothing wrong with giving an opportunity to someone who tries. His optimistic spirit made me choose him.”
CLAIM OF INTIMIDATION
Supporters at Anies' rally in the capital filled an 82,000-capacity stadium, chanting Islamic prayers. Some stayed overnight to find a place to meet the former governor of Jakarta.
“I came here yesterday on purpose because if I came today I'm afraid I wouldn't be able to get in,” said Ida Zubaedah, 50. “I need to be inside because I want to see Anies.”
Anies fired up the crowd, urging them to “conscience fight” any intimidation before or on voting day.
“Hearing that in the coming days there will be operations, intimidation, opinions carried out so that the vote is done in a single round for a certain candidate, I believe that the Indonesian people… will show that it is him who determines its future,” he said, without naming anyone or presenting any evidence.
In response to Anies' allegations of bullying, Prabowo's running mate Gibran demanded during a campaign appearance that his rival provide evidence.
A spokesperson for Jokowi, as the president is known, did not respond to a request for comment. His administration has ordered officials and law enforcement agents to remain neutral.
In Solo, Ganjar rode a cart filled with produce pulled by oxen, emphasizing his man-of-the-people style, greeting thousands of supporters braving the rain.
Ganjar, the former governor of Central Java, called on people to vote for him to show “real resistance” against the use of state resources during his campaign, without naming any of his rivals.
At another rally in Central Java, Ganjar's vice presidential candidate Mahfud MD said Indonesia's democracy was “in crisis” and “heading towards darkness” because corruption was increasing , that the law had been misused and that “the constitution had been played with”.
IMPROVEMENT OF THE SURVEY
Jokowi faced allegations of interference in trying to influence the outcome of the election by making high-profile appearances with front-runner Prabowo.
Jokowi responded that a president has the right to campaign, while asserting that he had no intention of campaigning for anyone.
Two closely watched opinion polls conducted on Friday and Saturday showed an increasing likelihood that Prabowo would win more than 50% of the vote, avoiding a runoff between the top two candidates, which would take place in June.
“All reliable indicators show, God willing, that this is just one round,” Prabowo told reporters after the big rally in Jakarta, saying the turnout had exceeded his expectations.
Undecided voters could play a crucial role with former academic Anies and populist Ganjar in forcing a runoff, a scenario that could change the dynamics of the race.
Prabowo has sought to burnish his reputation as an angry nationalist and feared lieutenant of the late leader Suharto. He now cultivates a gentler image of a cat-loving, awkward-dancing grandfather.
Arya Fernandes of the Indonesian Center for Strategic and International Studies said a good turnout was vital if Prabowo was to achieve victory next week.
“It depends on whether Prabowo can guarantee that his loyalists will go to the polls,” Fernandes said.
(Additional reporting by Stanley Widianto; Writing by Martin Petty and Gayatri Suroyo; editing by Kanupriya Kapoor and William Mallard)
|
