17th Lok Sabha was a game changer: PM Modi | Latest news India

The 17th Lok Sabha marked the beginning of many revolutionary reforms that laid a strong foundation for 21st century India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told the House in his last parliamentary address before the general elections on Saturday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Lok Sabha on Saturday. (ANI)

The Prime Minister announced that the dream of a terrorism-free India would come true, pleaded for minimal government interference in people's daily lives and hoped for 100% productivity in the 18th Lok Sabha.

Speaking on the last day of the Budget session, Modi said the people of India would continue to bless the outgoing Lok Sabha for his efforts.

Reform, perform and transform has been the mantra of the last five years. This Lok Sabha has passed many revolutionary reforms and the strong foundations of 21st century India can be seen in these reforms. The country has progressed at a faster pace, Modi said, highlighting the various feats achieved in the 17th Lok Sabha.

The Prime Minister announced that the things that generations have been waiting for have been accomplished in this Lok Sabha.

We can say with great satisfaction that many things that generations expected have been achieved through the 17th Lok Sabha. He contended that after the abrogation of Article 370, the full splendor of the Constitution had come to the fore and blessings had been given to the legislators.

The Prime Minister said that as social justice reaches the people of Jammu and Kashmir, the government will realize its dream of making India free from terrorism. Speaking about the scourge of terrorism, the Prime Minister said many important people lost their lives in Jammu and Kashmir and the land was littered with blood.

The tough laws passed by the House have strengthened the war on terrorism. This has improved the confidence of those fighting terrorism and we will also realize the dream of a terrorism-free India, the Prime Minister said.

Modi spoke about these historic laws and advocated for minimal government interference in people's daily lives. Speaking about scrapping thousands of norms, including one that could punish business leaders if office toilets do not get a fresh coat of paint every six months, the Prime Minister said: The 17th Lok Sabha played a important role in economic reforms. Thousands of compliances were a burden. We have freed people from these burdens.

The sooner government disappears from the lives of the people, the better for democracy. Why should the government interfere in people's daily lives. The government will always be available to those who need it. Our aim is to create a democracy in which the government has a minimal presence in daily life, the Prime Minister said, adding that the Jan Vishwas Bill decriminalized 180 laws to give more power to citizens.

Modi mentioned that during the biggest crisis of the century, the Covid-19 pandemic, when the entire humanity was suffering and lives were uncertain, the House sat and continued to work for the country.

It was even difficult to leave the House. But the House sat and worked for the country. At that time, all MPs agreed to voluntarily give up their MPLAD funds and 30% of their salaries. This gave people confidence, he added.

The Prime Minister mentioned the move to the new Parliament building, the celebration of 75 years of Independence and the Constitution, the installation of Sengol, historic bills such as triple talaq and the Bill on the female reserves and also joked that the Parliament canteen now has a communal restaurant. price for everyone.

Speaking on the importance of Amrit Kaal or the next 25 years for the nation, Modi spoke about Mahatma Gandhis Salt Satyagraha in 1930 and the Swadeshi movement and said, “These events were perhaps insignificant at the time of their creation, but they laid the foundation for the next one. 25 years, leading to Indian independence in 1947.

A similar feeling has developed in India and everyone has taken the decision to make India a developed country by 2047, the Prime Minister added.

Efficiently congratulating President Om Birla for the profound changes in Parliament, Modi said, “You have connected thousands of students with India's democratic heritage, Parliament's library and its treasure trove of knowledge. You brought new technology and made Parliament paperless.

The Prime Minister announced that the 17th Lok Sabha had a productivity of 97%, but announced that: We will resolve to work towards productivity above 100% in the next Lok Sabha.

On the last day of the last session of the 17th Lok Sabha, Modi said: “The journey of Indian democracy is eternal and the nation aims to serve all humanity. Speaking about the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, he said, “Elections are a natural and essential dimension of democracy. I am convinced that the elections will live up to the glory of our democracy.

The Prime Minister said the resolution passed in Parliament regarding the Ram Temple will give the future generations of the country the constitutional power to be proud of its heritage.

He maintained that resolve includes Samvedna (sensitivity), Sankalp (resolve) and Sahanubhuti (sympathy) along with the mantra of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas.

Parliament will continue to inspire its members while leaving a legacy for future generations and working to realize the dreams and aspirations of future generations through the collective effort of all its members. The motion on Ram Mandir passed by the House will give future generations the constitutional power to take pride in the values ​​of the country, Modi said.