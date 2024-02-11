



Boris Johnson invoked Hitler by denouncing the journalist's meeting with the Russian leader as an “unnatural charade”. Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson denounced journalist Tucker Carlson as a “traitor” for not upsetting President Vladimir Putin during his interview with the Russian leader in a video posted Friday on X (formerly Twitter). “We must not fall for this web of lies, and especially the idea that Putin is destined to succeed in Ukraine,” » Johnson said. “On the contrary, it is doomed to failure.” The British politician, who resigned in disgrace in 2022 amid growing scandals over his government's failure to comply with its own Covid-19 rules, implored his supporters to read the lengthy condemnation of the Carlson encounter with the Russian leader which he wrote for the Daily Mail. Johnson's editorial repeatedly invoked Adolf Hitler, insisting that Carlson was “a traitor to journalism” playing “Dictaphone to the dictator.” The Russian president's detailed explanation of Ukraine's history was a simple “mixture of semi-masticated Wikipedia and outright lies” – insisting Putin “demolished his own thesis” by “reckless and criminal violence” against Ukraine. Carlson had failed in his job by not asking “difficult questions” or take him to task “for torture, rape, kindergarten explosions” allegedly committed by the Russian military – atrocities often invoked by Ukraine's supporters in the West in the absence of evidence. Johnson particularly took issue with what he called the “Ridiculous suggestion that the British government persuaded the Ukrainians to continue fighting, rather than submit to Putin's tender mercies, in spring 2022,” claiming that “every member of the Ukrainian government will confirm this” that it was kyiv which made the decision to tear up the peace treaty. “Nothing and no one could have stopped these lion-hearted Ukrainians from fighting for their country – and nothing will,” he wrote. He compared Carlson's interview to American newspapers that published sympathetic interviews with Hitler, insisting that Putin was “exactly like” the Nazi bogeyman because he spoke at length about “the alleged injustices suffered by the speakers of his mother tongue”. Johnson pressured Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky not to agree to what he called a “bad peace agreement” in May 2022, insisting that negotiating with Putin was equivalent to reasoning with “a crocodile when it has its leg in its mouth”, given the advance of the Russians on Ukrainian territory. After having succeeded in causing the negotiations to fail, the British leader declared through a spokesperson that “The world must avoid any outcome where Putin’s unjustified aggression appears to have borne fruit.” The 15-point peace deal negotiated between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul would have involved Kiev abandoning its efforts to join NATO and pledging to remain neutral in exchange for the withdrawal of Russian troops from parts of the country .

