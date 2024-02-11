Panorama of the week: Turkey intensifies its movements in Iraq, the murders of American soldiers increase tensions





Arab newspapers published last week discussed Turkey's position on the war between Israel and Hamas, as well as its intensive movements in Iraq and southern Kurdistan, as well as the escalation between the United States of America and forces loyal to Iran. Erdogan loses balance in war between Israel and Hamas Starting with Turkish policy in the region, and in this context, the Al-Arab newspaper found that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has become a central player in world affairs, balancing competing interests, but that in the conflict which is ravaging the Middle East, it risks being excluded from the game. The newspaper stressed that the issues of Gaza and the Palestinians are very sensitive and that Ankara cannot play a central role in resolving them. In the absence of a balanced approach, Ankara may have to settle for “watching the game.” What is behind the intense activity on the Hewler Ankara-Baghdad line? Regarding the Turkish movements in Iraq and Southern Kurdistan, the Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper reported that the Ankara-Baghdad-Hewler line has experienced intense movements in recent months and that, within the framework of mutual visits of high level, Turkish Defense Minister Yaar Guler, accompanied by Army Chief of Staff Metin Gorak, visited Baghdad and Hewler on Tuesday and Wednesday, and the newspaper linked these visits to the attempt to Turkey to push Iraqi parties to participate in the fight against the Kurdistan Workers' Party. American strikes in Syria and Iraq: a fine line between deterrence and escalation Regarding the escalation between the United States of America and forces loyal to Iran, and in this context, analysts from Al-Arab newspaper suggest that American military strikes in Iraq and Syria will not deter the armed factions loyal to Iran to launch new strikes. on American targets, which puts American President Joe Biden in a confusing situation to find… A balance between escalation and deterrence. US plans new actions against Iran-allied forces For its part, the Al Hurra network cited Western reports and sources claiming that the United States was considering new military strikes against Iranian-allied forces in response to an attack that resulted in the deaths of three American soldiers in Jordan a week ago, after targeting Iran. allies in three Middle Eastern countries. T/Sat. visit

