Imran Khan's sister says Nawaz Sharif's claim to election victory is an 'insult to Pakistanis' | World News





Aleema Khan believes her brother inspired a revolution in Pakistan from behind bars on February 8 – led by young people and women who came forward against all odds.

At home in Lahore, she said the focus was now on winning back seats they say were unfairly taken away from them because of alleged electoral fraud.

She said lawyers visited Imran Khan and he “sent very clear instructions that you must go out, demonstrate outside the returning office and get your seats back. The ones that were stolen.”

The government insists the elections were both fair and successful. But she firmly believes that Pakistan witnessed widespread electoral fraud.

“It’s not Imran Khan’s vote that they took away,” she told me.

“They took away the right of 15 million people to recognize this symbol. This bat was a symbol with which 15 million illiterate people recognize their candidate.”

Image: Imran Khan is currently in jail

The cricket bat was the symbol of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, banned just before the elections.

PTI-backed independents won the most seats in the election, but not a majority.

And it was the rear party of Nawaz Sharif, the man many thought the military wanted to rule the country, that was the first to claim victory.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

1:51 Pakistan elections 'full of surprises'

He is now trying to reach an agreement with his opponents, rejecting any allegations of fraud on the part of his party. But Ms Khan says her brother should not compromise.

“I can’t speak for my brother right now, but I will speak for myself,” she said.

“I would be so upset if you went and sat down with people who participated in the abuse, the human rights violations, the women, the way they were abused, the homes that were broken into, the children that were threatened .

“I would never expect them to be supported.”

Read more about Pakistan's elections: Pakistan is in political limbo after election upheaval – so what's next? Security guard dies after shooting at 'polling station'

Mr Sharif was the first to declare victory, saying his party was the biggest party and Pakistan did not have the space to fight.

Image: Nawaz Sharif. Photo: Reuters

Ms Khan says Mr Sharif's return from exile in Pakistan and the presumption some in the establishment had that he could return to power so easily is an “insult to Pakistanis”.

She believes that independents have a two-thirds majority and the right to govern.

The official results so far do not show this. But they are being challenged in court.

The next few days will be full of haggling. But Ms Khan believes there was a seismic shift in this election, regardless of the government ultimately formed.

The will of the people, she said, can no longer be ignored.

