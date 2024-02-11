China enters a new Year of the Dragon this weekend, full of heat and flame, with the certainty that its contribution to the development of humanity over time and its goal of establishing a socialist nation with Chinese characteristics will be reached as soon as possible.

While most major nations adapt to the constant changes brought about by their political and economic systems, China continues its domestic modernization and globalization abroad.

As the Lunar New Year 2024 approaches, the mainstream international press has focused on downplaying China's positive economic growth figures, but Beijing has focused on entering the Year of the Dragon with specific goals in mind, including improving and increasing its role on the global stage through what he calls major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics and promoting a shared future for humanity.

Indeed, while the propagandists in the citadels of capitalism closed their doors last year, working hard to try to present China as something it is not, Beijing's leaders spent the end of 2023 prepare for the nervous transition from the Year of the Rabbit to the Year of the Rabbit. Dragon.

A Central Conference on Work Related to Foreign Affairs was held in Beijing on December 27-28, attended by President Xi Jinping and other senior members of the government and leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

It has been established that since the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012, when Xi became president, many historic achievements have been achieved and historic changes have taken place in China's external work on the great path of advancing the cause of socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new country. time.

The conference proposed ten lines of evidence:

I. Xi Jinping's thinking on diplomacy opens new perspectives in the theory and practice of Chinese diplomacy and provides a fundamental guideline for advancing major country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics.

II. Presented distinctive Chinese characteristics, style and ethos in its diplomacy and established the image of a confident, self-reliant, open and inclusive large country with a global outlook.

III. Advocated the construction of a community with a shared future for humanity, pointing the right direction to human society leading to common development, lasting peace and security, and mutual learning among civilizations.

IV. Followed the strategic directions of the diplomacy of heads of state and played an increasingly important and constructive role in international affairs

v. Adopted a comprehensive approach to its relations with all parties, with a view to fostering a large-country dynamic characterized by peaceful coexistence, global stability and balanced development.

VI. Expanding a comprehensive strategic structure and forming an extensive global network of high-quality partnerships

VII. Advance high-quality Belt and Road cooperation and establish the world's broadest and broadest international cooperation platform.

VIII. Worked to both pursue development and safeguard security and effectively defended its sovereignty, security and development interests with firm will and indomitable fighting spirit.

IX. Took an active part in global governance and led the way in reforming the international system and order; And

x. Strengthening the centralized and unified leadership of the CPC Central Committee and improving the coordination of China's external work.

During the twelve years under Xi's leadership, alongside Brazil, India, Russia and South Africa, China has helped develop a new dynamic of developing country development, propelled by itself and by its own resources.

The BRICS group (currently under Russian presidency): represents more than half of humanity and occupies most of planet Earth; has gone from five nations to today 25 others knocking at its doors; has its own new development bank (based in Shanghai) to help developing countries; controls 47% of the world's oil; and members are quickly moving toward trading in their own currencies.

China is also working alongside G-77 countries to help accelerate global political change to support the goals of developing countries and at its recent summit in Uganda in January 2024, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on Beijing to drive the dynamic of global governance reform. .

China's peacemaking diplomacy was also evident in the Ukraine conflict, where it was the first nation to present a peace plan that all sides were willing to discuss, before it was torpedoed by countries little interested in peace.

China's diplomatic leadership was also felt at the start of the Gaza conflict, when Beijing predicted – weeks after the October 7 attack on Israel – that the war would begin to turn regional if and when it spilled over into the Gaza Strip. Syria and Lebanon.

During its recent presidency of the United Nations (UN) Security Council, China also hosted foreign ministers' meetings and undertook many arduous tasks to encourage an end to fighting and the start of talks.

China opened 2024 with renewed confidence that Taiwan's reunification will happen sooner rather than later and that the island's recent elections brought back a hung parliament with short tails, while the number of countries with ties to Taipei continues to decline and the new super aircraft carrier Fujian is under development. ready to defend China in any war against Taiwan.

China also ushered in the new year as the undisputed global leader in electric vehicle (EV) technology and last month launched the world's first satellite to test G-6 technology.

Meanwhile, as cities around the world continue to collapse under the combined forces of nature and accelerating climate change, scientists have ushered in the year 2024 after discovering why the Great Wall of China is remained preserved for more than 2,000 years.

Opponents will continue to propagate untruths, half-truths, and alternative truths about China, but the historicity of its early decisions continues to be revealed.

The World Health Organization (WHO) praised China in 2000 for adopting its much-criticized one-child policy in 1980; and today its massive population has declined for the second year in a row, while other countries try to combat uncontrollable population growth.

Indeed, around the world, including in Taiwan, the Chinese have every reason to be confident that they will see even their most secret dreams of modernization, globalization and reunification come true, as they enter together in the Year of the Dragon.