Imran Khan's party wants to form government, demands publication of full Pakistan election results





ISLAMABAD Candidates backed by jailed Pakistani opposition leader Imran Khan's party are considering forming a government, a top aide to the former prime minister said on Saturday, calling on his supporters to protest peacefully if final election results are not announced. not published.

The country of 241 million people voted in a general election on Thursday, as the country struggles to recover from an economic crisis and battles militant violence in a deeply polarized political environment.

Khan and his main rival, three-time former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, declared victory on Friday, increasing uncertainty over who will form the next government at a time when rapid political action is needed to address multiple challenges.

Gohar Khan, chairman of the Khan Pakistan Tehreek-Insaf (PTI) party who also acts as the lawyer of the former prime minister, called on all institutions of Pakistan to respect his party's mandate.

At a press conference, he said that if the full voting results were not released by Saturday evening, the party would hold peaceful protests on Sunday in front of government offices to return the election results across the country. country.

Hundreds of Khan's supporters gathered in the northwestern city of Peshawar, led by two of his aides who said they had been declared losers despite winning the election.

We didn't expect this to happen to us, said Taimur Khan Jhagra, one of Khan's former provincial ministers.

Protesters chanted slogans against what they called electoral fraud.

Sharif said Friday that his party had become the largest group and would talk with other groups to form a coalition government.

As of 5 p.m. Saturday, results were still not known for 10 of the 265 seats contested in the election, 48 hours after the polls closed.

The latest count, published on the Election Commission's website, shows that independent candidates won 100 seats, while the Pakistan Sharif Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) won 72 seats.

At least 90 of the victorious independent candidates were backed by Khan and his party, according to a Reuters analysis, putting them well ahead of Sharif's party.

Khan's supporters were running as independents because the electoral commission had barred them from participating in the elections under his party's electoral symbol for non-compliance with electoral laws.

Despite Khan's ban and imprisonment on charges ranging from leaking state secrets to corruption to illegal marriage, millions of the cricketers' former supporters came out to vote for him, even s He cannot be part of any government as long as he remains in prison.

However, under Pakistan's electoral laws, independent candidates cannot be allocated reserved seats, 70 of which are supposed to be allocated based on party strength. Sharif's party could get up to 20 of these seats.

Zulfi Bukhari, Khan's close aide and media adviser, told Reuters the party would announce in the coming days which party banner it would ask independents to join. In Pakistan, independent candidates cannot form a government on their own and must join a party.

And we have no fear that independents will go anywhere, because these are people who have struggled for the last 18 months and endured all kinds of torture and oppression, Bukhari told Reuters in a WhatsApp voice message .

Whoever seeks to form the next government will need the support of other parties, with none of them close to the seat threshold for a simple majority in Parliament.

Alongside Khan and Sharif, the Pakistan People's Party of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, son of assassinated Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, remains a major player with at least 53 seats.

The rest were won by smaller parties and other independents. This opens a period of intense political negotiations over the coming days before a parliamentary vote to elect a new prime minister and government can take place.

No one can form a government without us, Bhutto Zardari told local channel Geo TV.

“Stable hands”

Pakistan's army chief congratulated the country on Saturday for the smooth conduct of elections, saying the nation needed steady hands to emerge from the politics of anarchy and polarization.

The military remains the country's most powerful institution and has played a major role in the creation and defeat of governments for decades. Khan accuses the army of repression against him and his party. The army denies it.

From prison, Khan broadcast an audiovisual message created using artificial intelligence rather than having his lawyers read a statement, as is usually the case, in which he rejected Sharif's claim of victory.

In the message posted on social media platform PTI.

The United States, Britain and the European Union each expressed concerns about the election process on Friday, calling for an investigation into reported irregularities.

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron cited serious concerns that raised questions about the fairness and lack of inclusiveness of the elections.

Pakistan's Foreign Ministry responded to the comments on Saturday, saying they ignored the undeniable fact that the elections were successful.

We hope the process will be concluded effectively and reflect the will of the people, said former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan, who is leading the Commonwealth team monitoring the vote.

Jonathan appealed to those who have grievances regarding the elections to raise them in accordance with the laws of Pakistan.

