



Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson attacked journalist Tucker Carlson for his interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin. In a Daily Mail opinion piece dated February 9, Johnson said the interview was straight out of “Hitler's playbook.” Tucker Carlson announced Tuesday February 6 that he would grant an interview to Vladimir Putin. It was Putin's first conversation with a member of the Western media since his 2022 invasion of Ukraine. His interview lasted 2 hours 7 minutes, during which Putin spoke about the history of Russia and its relations with Ukraine. Carlson previously worked at Fox News but was fired from his position last year. He has since launched his own media company on X. In Friday's Daily Mail editorial, Boris Johnson criticized Carlson's interview with Putin and accused the journalist of betraying viewers and listeners around the world. “He [Tucker] was to be the tyrant's lackey, the dictator's dictaphone and the traitor of journalism. In his flattering, laughing, open-mouthed happiness at having a scoop, he betrayed his viewers and listeners around the world. “ People on social media were quick to react to Johnson's opinion piece. Users pointed out that his opinions made it seem like he was “losing his mind” and that no one cared about what he had to say. Netizens troll Boris Johnson for comments on Tucker Carlon's Putin interview Boris Johnson has been criticized by users for being a “liberal”, following his opinion piece on Tucker's Putin interview. One user noted that Johnson is a “crazy liberal” and is annoyed because Tucker is doing “real journalism.” They also questioned Johnson's intentions and demanded that the public hear both sides of the story. Boris Johnson criticized Tucker interview because he 'didn't ask tough questions' of Putin Vladimir Poutine led by Tucker Carlson, and we must not fall for this web of lies, especially thinking that Putin is somehow destined to succeed in Ukraine. On the contrary, it is doomed to failure. In his Daily Mail opinion piece, Boris Johnson explained that Tucker Carlson never asked the Russian president “tough questions.” He said Putin should have been questioned about his use of “brutal means of modern warfare” to murder Ukrainian civilians. “He didn't ask tough questions. He didn't ask Putin why, even now, he is using the most brutal means of modern warfare to mutilate and murder innocent Ukrainian civilians.” Johnson further criticized Carlson for not asking Putin about the torture inflicted on the Ukrainian people and for not trying to “block Putin's flow of lies.” He also pointed out that Carlson behaved like a Putin fan throughout the interview and accepted Putin's “outright lie.” “Instead, he gasped fanboyishly at Putin's alleged erudition, stupidly accepting the mix of half-assed Wikipedia and outright lying from Russian leaders.” Boris Johnson has also constantly compared Putin and his attitude towards Ukraine to Adolf Hitler and his attitude towards the “Sudetenland” or “Alsace-Lorraine”. “Just like Hitler, Putin now dwells on the alleged injustices suffered by speakers of his native language. Listen to Putin talking about the Russian-speakers of Donbass, or the Hungarian-speakers of western Ukraine, and you can hear Hitler talking about Sudetenland or Alsace-Lorraine.” Boris Johnson furthered his argument by urging the American people not to get caught up in this interview. He reminded them that they are the “heirs of Ronald Reagan” and that they cannot make America great again by “allowing Putin to use violence” to build the Soviet empire. “You are the heirs of Ronald Reagan, the leaders of earth's last hope. You cannot make America great again by selling out Ukraine and allowing Putin to use violence to rebuild the empire Soviet.” Boris Johnson said that ultimately America can be trusted to do the “right thing” after exhausting “all available alternatives”. Meet a Breaking Bad actor in a brand new role HERE



