We have seen reforms, performance and transformation in five years: PM Modi addresses the final session of the 17th Lok Sabha | News from India





Addressing the final sitting of the 17th Lok Sabha session on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the last five years had been a period of “reform, performance and transformation”, with India moving rapidly towards “big changes” . “It is rare that we reform, perform and also see transformations. The country will continue to bless the 17th Lok Sabha,” he said. The Prime Minister also thanked all the MPs during the last session before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. “The country has moved quickly toward great change and all members of the House have made important contributions. Such works have been carried out, which people have been waiting for for centuries,” he added. Additionally, PM Modi highlighted several “key milestones” over the past five years, including the G20 summit, the repeal of Article 370 and the Data Protection Bill. “Several challenges have been addressed and the country has been given proper leadership,” Modi said. For generations, people dreamed of a single Constitution, but this House made that possible by removing Article 370, he said, pointing out that several important decisions were taken in the 17th Lok Sabha. He also welcomed the passage of the Women's Reservation Bill and criminalization of instant triple talaq. #WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and says, “…You were always smiling. Your smile never faded. You have guided this Assembly in a balanced and impartial manner on several occasions, and for that, I thank you. There were moments of anger, allegations but pic.twitter.com/sWGhdgbzLM ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2024 Prime Minister Modi also thanked Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. “You (Birla) always had a smile on your face no matter what. You have led this Assembly impartially and I congratulate you for that. There were moments of anger and accusations, but you handled those situations with patience and ran the house wisely,” Modi said, hailing Birla. During his speech, Prime Minister Modi called the Covid-19 pandemic “the biggest crisis of the century” witnessed during this term. He expressed gratitude to Speaker Om Birla for making arrangements so that parliamentary work was not hampered while ensuring the dignity of the House. Talking about the new Parliament building which was inaugurated during this term, Modi said, “There was talk of the need for a new building once, but the President's decision made this a reality in the 17th Lok Sabha . » The Prime Minister said the 17th Lok Sabha recorded 97 per cent productivity. “We are heading towards the end of the 17th Lok Sabha and we decide that productivity should exceed 100 per cent in the 18th Lok Sabha,” Modi said. — With PTI inputs

