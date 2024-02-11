The year of the Loong? China's dragons 'are not' the 'giant reptiles with wings' of the West

Chinese state media has supported replacing the English word “dragon” with its Mandarin transliteration. long time in references to Lunar New Year.

In a commentary published Friday, the official Xinhua News Agency said long time was increasingly common among Chinese people compared to “dragon” because the two words had different, culturally specific associations.

“Some culture enthusiasts are calling for a move to long timeword invented in the 19th century, to dissociate the Chinese dragon from the fearsome monsters of Western mythology”, says the commentary “The long story: The Chinese zodiac animal is not the fire-breathing dragon.

He argued that long time had positive connotations and the Chinese considered dragons to be sacred and mythical creatures. However, in Western culture, dragons were “giant reptiles with wings.”

Those in favor of change were quick to accept Elon Musk, founder of Tesla to the task on Saturday after wishing his fans good luck on Weibo in the “Year of the Dragon”.

In addition to their own wishes, a few commenters suggested that the “Year of the Loong” was more appropriate.

This call is in line with that of Chinese President Xi Jinping. pushing for cultural trust and reject names and translations deemed too Western or strange.

It also echoes the theme of an article published earlier this week in the People's Daily, mouthpiece of the Communist Party.

The article stated that Western depictions of dragons as “fire-breathing treasure collectors” were inspired by writings such as Beowulf – the Old English epic about a Scandinavian hero who slays monsters as well as a dragon, whose venom later kills him.

It says Greek mythology also describes dragons as vicious sea monsters or guardians of valuable possessions.

“In contrast, the Chinese dragon is an auspicious creature, symbolizing strength, wisdom, luck and power over the elements of wind and water,” the article said, citing the story of Liu Bang , the first emperor of the Western Han Dynasty. (02 BC – 9 AD).

In Shijia 2,000 year old history book also known as Archives of the great historianthe emperor's mother dreamed of a dragon lying on her body, predicting the birth of a future emperor.

“As such, the Chinese proudly claim that they are descendants of the dragon,” the People's Daily article said.

China Global Television Network, the English-language state news channel, also released a mini-documentary, mentioning the “very different understandings” of long time in Eastern and Western cultures.

“In Eastern culture… long time is the symbol of kindness, trust and energy, but in Western culture, it is more of a fire-breathing winged creature,” said host Tian Wei.

Nonetheless, Western cartoons have featured a wider range of dragons in recent decades.

Disney, for example, created Chinese-style dragons, like Mushu in Mulan (1998), and heroic, like Sisu in Raya and the Last Dragon (2021), as well as villains like Maleficent in The Sleeping Beauty (1959) and Jabberwocky in Alice in Wonderland (2010).

Animation 2021 Wish Dragon – a Chinese-American co-production – used Eastern and Western ideas about the creature and received generally positive reviews in both countries.

