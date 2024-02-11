Politics
The year of the Loong? China's dragons 'are not' the 'giant reptiles with wings' of the West
Chinese state media has supported replacing the English word “dragon” with its Mandarin transliteration. long time in references to Lunar New Year.
In a commentary published Friday, the official Xinhua News Agency said long time was increasingly common among Chinese people compared to “dragon” because the two words had different, culturally specific associations.
“Some culture enthusiasts are calling for a move to long timeword invented in the 19th century, to dissociate the Chinese dragon from the fearsome monsters of Western mythology”, says the commentary “The long story: The Chinese zodiac animal is not the fire-breathing dragon.
Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with SCMP Knowledgeour new platform of curated content with explainers, FAQs, analyzes and infographics brought to you by our award-winning team.
He argued that long time had positive connotations and the Chinese considered dragons to be sacred and mythical creatures. However, in Western culture, dragons were “giant reptiles with wings.”
Those in favor of change were quick to accept Elon Musk, founder of Tesla to the task on Saturday after wishing his fans good luck on Weibo in the “Year of the Dragon”.
In addition to their own wishes, a few commenters suggested that the “Year of the Loong” was more appropriate.
This call is in line with that of Chinese President Xi Jinping. pushing for cultural trust and reject names and translations deemed too Western or strange.
It also echoes the theme of an article published earlier this week in the People's Daily, mouthpiece of the Communist Party.
The article stated that Western depictions of dragons as “fire-breathing treasure collectors” were inspired by writings such as Beowulf – the Old English epic about a Scandinavian hero who slays monsters as well as a dragon, whose venom later kills him.
It says Greek mythology also describes dragons as vicious sea monsters or guardians of valuable possessions.
“In contrast, the Chinese dragon is an auspicious creature, symbolizing strength, wisdom, luck and power over the elements of wind and water,” the article said, citing the story of Liu Bang , the first emperor of the Western Han Dynasty. (02 BC – 9 AD).
In Shijia 2,000 year old history book also known as Archives of the great historianthe emperor's mother dreamed of a dragon lying on her body, predicting the birth of a future emperor.
“As such, the Chinese proudly claim that they are descendants of the dragon,” the People's Daily article said.
China Global Television Network, the English-language state news channel, also released a mini-documentary, mentioning the “very different understandings” of long time in Eastern and Western cultures.
“In Eastern culture… long time is the symbol of kindness, trust and energy, but in Western culture, it is more of a fire-breathing winged creature,” said host Tian Wei.
Nonetheless, Western cartoons have featured a wider range of dragons in recent decades.
Disney, for example, created Chinese-style dragons, like Mushu in Mulan (1998), and heroic, like Sisu in Raya and the Last Dragon (2021), as well as villains like Maleficent in The Sleeping Beauty (1959) and Jabberwocky in Alice in Wonderland (2010).
Animation 2021 Wish Dragon – a Chinese-American co-production – used Eastern and Western ideas about the creature and received generally positive reviews in both countries.
This article was originally published in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most authoritative voice in reporting on China and Asia for more than a century. For more SCMP stories, please explore the SCMP application or visit the SCMP Facebook And Twitter pages. Copyright 2024 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.
Copyright (c) 2024. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.
|
Sources
2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/loong-chinas-dragons-not-wests-093000805.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The year of the Loong? China's dragons 'are not' the 'giant reptiles with wings' of the West
- Indonesia's economic transformation: Joko Widodo's legacy
- Yemen's Houthis say 17 rebels killed in US-led attacks | News from the Houthis
- Sanjay Gupta writes an article denouncing high hero fees; says: Lifetime revenue of most films is less than heroes' fees: Bollywood News
- WOMEN'S TENNIS SWEEPS DOUBLEHEADER AT ROSE-HULMAN
- Miranda Lambert body shamed in plunging dress
- Huntsville Rotary seeks Host Families for international exchange students | tidings
- Tucker Carlson Putin Interview: What We Learned | BBC News
- We have seen reforms, performance and transformation in five years: PM Modi addresses the final session of the 17th Lok Sabha | News from India
- Rock star Carl Weathers' cause of death revealed | Entertainment
- Nigerian stock market records first weekly fall of 2024 amid Forex crisis – The Whistler Newspaper
- Plastic on products may cause an increase in premature births: study