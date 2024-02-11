Politics
SUNDAY EMAIL COMMENT: Now get Boris off the bench, Rishi. He's your star striker
The Labor Party is currently in a state of considerable disarray.
A clear rift has opened between Sir Keir Starmer and his shadow chancellor, Rachel Reeves, of which Ms Reeves is currently the winner.
Such conflicts are normal in government, but it is striking that Labour, torn between the desire to win the election and maintain its green goals, is at war over how to spend taxpayers' money before even having gotten your hands on it. .
Sir Keir is vulnerable in other ways. We actually have very little idea of what he would do in the face of crime and disorder or in the face of the migration crisis. It's because he doesn't know it either.
His main education policy is a malicious attack on independent schools, which will in no way harm the truly wealthy, but will hit low-income parents who value education above all else.
There is bitterness between Johnson and Sunak, but it can and must be dissipated before it develops into a permanent feud.
Mr Sunak won and still holds the grand prize he sought, the post of Prime Minister
The dogmatic narrow-mindedness of this plan, adopted to please the punitive class war wing of the party, probably gives us a pretty good idea of the whole Starmer package once it is revealed.
The Labor Party is still held back by its old desire for a race to the bottom, whilst recently being encumbered by the green dogma and sexual radicalism in which Sir Keir himself (not as moderate as he likes to pretend) is heavily committed.
That's why he always has a hard time defining a woman, and he always will.
Although he often claims to have accepted Brexit, many will wonder whether he really means it or is just saying it for the sake of his political career.
Sir Keir is also besieged by many of his party's Muslim voters, unhappy with his cautious stance on Israeli actions in Gaza.
But his harsh condemnation of Corbynites for their alliance with extremist factions in the Middle East makes it difficult for him to change course.
So there is Labor, a vast open target in which the Conservatives should be able to circle a succession of well-aimed footballs.
Meanwhile, the Liberal Democrats find themselves grappling with a leader who is struggling to escape allegations that he was weak in power over the Post Office scandal. And the Reform Party, supposedly a threat from the right, still has no coherent or convincing leader.
Opinion polls, always influenced by fashion and what everyone thinks, do not necessarily tell us what voters will actually do when faced with a choice. It is therefore up to Rishi Sunak to work with all the force he has to challenge the experts, the polls and the conventional wisdom.
It would be foolish and ungenerous to refuse to employ Boris Johnson in the intensifying campaign.
Mr Sunak won and still holds the grand prize he coveted, the prime ministership. If he wins the general election against all odds, he will hold on to it even more firmly.
A clear rift has opened between Sir Keir Starmer and his shadow chancellor, Rachel Reeves, of which Ms Reeves is currently the winner.
Winston Churchill advised magnanimity in victory, and he was right.
There is bitterness between Johnson and Sunak, but it can and must be dissipated before it develops into a permanent feud.
Why not, for the sake of the nation, seek help from the man who was responsible for the most convincing Conservative victory in recent times, from the Conservative politician who still talks at the Red Wall in England like no other? can't anyone else?
Johnson, like anyone with politics in his veins, must be eager to play his part in this battle. By this we do not mean simply writing a few letters to get voters moving, but throwing ourselves (as only he can) into the tumult of the campaign.
Millions of patriotic pro-Brexit voters still hold him in high regard, and those who hate him will never vote for Rishi anyway. Bring Boris back, soon.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/columnists/article-13070253/MAIL-SUNDAY-COMMENT-bring-Boris-bench-Rishi-Hes-star-striker.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- SUNDAY EMAIL COMMENT: Now get Boris off the bench, Rishi. He's your star striker
- EXCLUSIVE: New SweetWater Bar Coming to West Hollywood
- Q&A: Indonesian Prabowo Subianto confident in his electoral victory | Elections
- Timothe Chalamet hailed as “magic star” by Royal | Entertainment
- Team Nigeria eyes Olympic spots at African Games
- see day two of NYFW with Badgley Mischka
- Weekly news: Google rebrands Bard, Gemini arrives in Canada, more
- Relatives search for missing woman in North Hollywood
- Masked Singer UK has confirmed this year's finalists.
- Google Says I'm a Writer I Now Have My Own Google Knowledge Panel | By Christina God | Practicing in Public | February 2024
- Nikki Haley has slammed Trump after he mocked her husband for not being on the campaign trail
- Calista Flockhart recalls being 'star-struck' by Martin Short | Entertainment