SUNDAY EMAIL COMMENT: Now get Boris off the bench, Rishi. He's your star striker

The Labor Party is currently in a state of considerable disarray.

A clear rift has opened between Sir Keir Starmer and his shadow chancellor, Rachel Reeves, of which Ms Reeves is currently the winner.

Such conflicts are normal in government, but it is striking that Labour, torn between the desire to win the election and maintain its green goals, is at war over how to spend taxpayers' money before even having gotten your hands on it. .

Sir Keir is vulnerable in other ways. We actually have very little idea of ​​what he would do in the face of crime and disorder or in the face of the migration crisis. It's because he doesn't know it either.

His main education policy is a malicious attack on independent schools, which will in no way harm the truly wealthy, but will hit low-income parents who value education above all else.

There is bitterness between Johnson and Sunak, but it can and must be dissipated before it develops into a permanent feud.

Mr Sunak won and still holds the grand prize he sought, the post of Prime Minister

The dogmatic narrow-mindedness of this plan, adopted to please the punitive class war wing of the party, probably gives us a pretty good idea of ​​the whole Starmer package once it is revealed.

The Labor Party is still held back by its old desire for a race to the bottom, whilst recently being encumbered by the green dogma and sexual radicalism in which Sir Keir himself (not as moderate as he likes to pretend) is heavily committed.

That's why he always has a hard time defining a woman, and he always will.

Although he often claims to have accepted Brexit, many will wonder whether he really means it or is just saying it for the sake of his political career.

Sir Keir is also besieged by many of his party's Muslim voters, unhappy with his cautious stance on Israeli actions in Gaza.

But his harsh condemnation of Corbynites for their alliance with extremist factions in the Middle East makes it difficult for him to change course.

So there is Labor, a vast open target in which the Conservatives should be able to circle a succession of well-aimed footballs.

Meanwhile, the Liberal Democrats find themselves grappling with a leader who is struggling to escape allegations that he was weak in power over the Post Office scandal. And the Reform Party, supposedly a threat from the right, still has no coherent or convincing leader.

Opinion polls, always influenced by fashion and what everyone thinks, do not necessarily tell us what voters will actually do when faced with a choice. It is therefore up to Rishi Sunak to work with all the force he has to challenge the experts, the polls and the conventional wisdom.

It would be foolish and ungenerous to refuse to employ Boris Johnson in the intensifying campaign.

If he wins the general election against all odds, he will hold on to it even more firmly.

Winston Churchill advised magnanimity in victory, and he was right.

Why not, for the sake of the nation, seek help from the man who was responsible for the most convincing Conservative victory in recent times, from the Conservative politician who still talks at the Red Wall in England like no other? can't anyone else?

Johnson, like anyone with politics in his veins, must be eager to play his part in this battle. By this we do not mean simply writing a few letters to get voters moving, but throwing ourselves (as only he can) into the tumult of the campaign.

Millions of patriotic pro-Brexit voters still hold him in high regard, and those who hate him will never vote for Rishi anyway. Bring Boris back, soon.