Donald Trump says he would encourage Russia to attack NATO allies who pay too little | Donald Trump





Seeking a second presidency as the presumptive Republican nominee for the White House in 2024, Donald Trump said he would encourage Russia to attack any U.S. NATO ally that he considers unwelcome. having not fulfilled its financial obligations.

The White House called the comments appalling and unbalanced. Trump made the statement Saturday at a campaign rally in Conway, South Carolina, ahead of the state's Republican presidential preference primary on Feb. 24.

The former president expressed doubts about aid to Ukraine as it defends itself against Russia's February 2022 invasion and about the existence of NATO, the alliance of 31 countries that the United States is committed to defending when necessary.

On Saturday, Trump claimed that during an unspecified NATO meeting, he told another head of state that the United States, under his leadership, would not defend any delinquent country.

One of the presidents of a great country stood up and said: Well, sir, if we don't pay and we're attacked by Russia, will you protect us? Trump said, adding that I said, “You didn't pay, are you a delinquent?”

No, I won't protect you. In fact, I would encourage them to do whatever they want. You have to pay. You have to pay your bills.

White House spokesman Andrew Bates, when asked about Trump's comments, said encouraging invasions of our closest allies by murderous regimes is appalling and unbalanced and endangers American national security, stability global and our domestic economy.

NATO countries agreed in 2014, after Russia's annexation of Ukraine's Crimean peninsula, to end their post-Cold War budget cuts and devote 2% of their GDP to defense by 2024.

During his 2016 campaign, Trump alarmed his Western allies by warning that the United States, under his leadership, might abandon its NATO treaty commitments and only come to the defense of countries that reach alliance's 2% target.

In 2022, NATO reported that seven of NATO's current 31 member countries met this obligation, up from three in 2014. Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022 led to additional military spending by NATO. some NATO members.

Trump's comments come as Ukraine remains mired in its efforts to prevent the 2022 Russian invasion and as congressional Republicans have become increasingly skeptical about providing additional aid to the country as he struggles with stalled counter-offensives and a shortage of weapons.

Trump's remarks on Saturday quickly alarmed many political experts in the United States.

It looks like Trump is somehow encouraging Russia to attack our NATO allies, David Corn, MSNBC analyst and Mother Jones Washington, D.C. bureau chief, said on X.

Meanwhile, conservative political commentator Alyssa Farah Griffin said Trump's comments were music to Russian leader Vladimir Putin's ears.

On Saturday, the former president also celebrated the recent failure of congressional legislation to address the migration crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border. The legislation was backed by outgoing Democratic President Joe Biden, and Trump promised that if elected again, he would carry out a mass deportation on his first day back in the Oval Office.

Trump performed well in public opinion polls against Biden, who defeated the ex-president in the 2020 election. Nonetheless, he faces more than 90 criminal charges.

Charges contained in four separate indictments in various jurisdictions allege that he attempted to overturn the result of an election he lost, illegally retained government secrets after his presidency and paid black money to a porn actor who claims to have had sex. meeting with Trump.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The Associated Press, Reuters and Agence France-Presse contributed to this report

