Pakistan Election 2024: Imran Khan's PTI calls for nationwide protests over delayed poll results | Top 10 updates





The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has called for a nationwide protest on Sunday to protect the sanctity of the vote, with independent candidates leading in 100 seats, ARY News reported. This came after the party's central committee meeting was held and “peaceful protests” were announced across the country at 2 p.m. today.

Here are top 10 updates on Pakistan election results,

1) Amid the upheaval in Pakistan caused by the delay in election results, with some reports placing Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz candidates ahead or in victory, many have approached the courts, alleging that their defeat was the result of fraud.

2) Independent candidates affiliated to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) also approached the Lahore High Court (LHC), challenging the results of PP-164 and NA-118, where father-son duo Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz ensured victory.

3) Speaking to Geo News, Bilawal admitted that his party would not be able to form a government on its own. “When asked if he or his father, Asif Zardari, had any meetings with PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, Bilawal said: “I am not in a position to confirm any such meeting. When all the results are in front of us, we will be able to dialogue with others. »

4) The former foreign minister also clarified that no independent candidate from the PTI bloc has contacted him or any PPP leader so far. “We are in touch with some independents but no independent from PTI bloc has contacted us so far,” he said.

5) Former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met PPP leaders Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, at the residence of Punjab caretaker chief minister Mohsin Naqvi on Friday evening, Dawn reported quoting sources.

6) PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif in his remarks on Friday said he had instructed his brother, former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, to reach out to major parties such as PPP, MQM- P and others to join forces.

7) According to the results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), PML-N leader Tariq Fazal Chaudhry was declared the winner after securing 102,502 votes, while PTI-backed independent candidate Shoaib Shaheen, got 86,396 votes and Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, an independent candidate. , obtained 17,916 votes.

8) Khurram Shahzad Nawaz, joint candidate of PML-N and Istehkam-i-Pakistan Party (IPP), won NA-48 (Islamabad-III) with 69,699 votes while Syed Mohammad Ali Bukhari came second with 59 851 votes and Mustafa Nawaz. Khokhar third with 18,572 votes. The PML-N made a clean slate after 16 years by winning all three National Assembly seats in the federal capital.

9) The nation of 241 million voted in a general election Thursday, as the country struggles to recover from an economic crisis and battles militant violence in a deeply polarized political environment.

10) The PML-N and PPP were the two main parties in Pakistan's ruling coalition government after the ouster of Imran Khan in April 2022. But the two parties were at loggerheads during the intense election campaign. However, as counting draws to a close, no party has reached a majority and is expected to forge a coalition.

Published: February 11, 2024, 07:40 IST

