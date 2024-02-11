



A Russian missile killed four-year-old Elizaveta Dmytriyeva with special needs.

No, I would not protect you, former Republican President Donald Trump, convicted of rape and indicted for trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election in the United States, said Saturday at a campaign rally in Carolina from South.

He was referring to a conversation he claimed to have had with the leader of a NATO country while he, Trump, was president between 2017 and 2021. In fact, I would encourage them to do whatever they want, Trump said.

By them, he meant the Russians.

Whatever they want, this includes Russian soldiers executing 36 civilians on Yablunska Street in the town of Bucha in north-central Ukraine in early March 2022.

Zhanna Kameneva had taken her friend Tamila Mishchenko and Mishchenko's 14-year-old daughter, Anna, as well as Mishchenko's elderly neighbor, Maria Ilchuk, in Kameneva's minivan.

Russian soldiers opened fire on the van on Yablunska Street, killing the three women and the girl. The van eventually caught fire, the New York Times reported.

I would encourage them to do what they want, Trump said.

What they also want is to bomb a theater in Mariupol, a historic port in southern Ukraine currently under Russian occupation.

On March 16, 2022, around a thousand elderly people, women, children and babies gathered in the theater, seeking shelter from Russian bombing. They thought they were safe, Elena Bila, a former theater manager, told The Associated Press.

They were not safe. A Russian bomb hit the theater, blowing up, burning or crushing to death at least 600 people. Victims include the elderly, women, children and babies.

I would encourage them to do what they want, Trump said.

In particular, the Russians want to rape people in the countries they attack and occupy, including parts of southern and eastern Ukraine.

Ukrainian rape victims in the first year of Russia's broader war against Ukraine include, among others, a pregnant 16-year-old and an 83-year-old woman, said Representative Michael Carpenter. Permanent Representative of the United States of America to the Organization. for security and cooperation in Europe.

Men were raped and threatened with genital mutilation, Carpenter wrote. Some victims reported rape at gunpoint and rape committed under threat of death. In some cases, rapes were suffered to protect relatives held hostage by Russian forces.

I would encourage them to do what they want, Trump said.

This includes killing toddlers.

On July 14, 2022, Russian missiles struck the town of Vinnytsia in central Ukraine. Twenty-three people died, including Elizaveta Dmytriyeva, aged four and with Down syndrome. Elizaveta's mother, Iryna, lost a leg in the bombing.

I am the mother of an angel, Iryna wrote on Elizaveta's first birthday, three years before a Russian missile eviscerated the little girl in her stroller in Vinnytsya.

It doesn't matter what they want.

This includes starving, beating and electrocuting Ukrainian prisoners.

It doesn't matter what they want.

It also involves shooting Ukrainian troops as they surrender.

It doesn't matter what they want.

Like the kidnapping and trafficking of 19,500 Ukrainian children.

It doesn't matter what they want.

Which also involves threatening the entire world with nuclear war if the war in Ukraine does not go Russia's way.

No, I would not protect you, declared former Republican President Donald Trump, candidate for a second term. In fact, I would encourage them, the Russians, to do whatever they want.

