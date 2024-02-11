The interview that could reshape the world

How often is an interview with the leader of a nation becomes a 1,000-year history lesson? If you live in America, never. Can you imagine an American politician being asked a question and starting his answer: Well, in 1842 we saw Heck, our current president doesn't even remember what happened yesterday, let alone in 988 But if you interview Russian President Vladimir Putin, such a discussion is at least a possibility, as his interview this week with Tucker Carlson. (One has to wonder how much of this lengthy history lesson was just a flinch; a demonstration that the Russian president can mentally run circles around the American president.)

The two-hour interview was a fascinating insight into the mind of the Russian leader, something we rarely see here in the censored United States. This probably seemed boring to many Americans (a Daily Beast headline read “Putin nearly bored Tucker to death with a two-hour history lesson“), but that's because our collective memories barely go back a few months, let alone hundreds of years, and our attention span is limited to 280 characters and bold memes. Yet a thorough understanding of history is essential to understanding our current global geopolitics.

In fact, it is Americans' ignorance of history that allows our political class's propaganda machine to operate successfully. For the past two years, these elites and their corporate media acolytes have claimed that the story began on February 24, 2022, the day Russia invaded Ukraine (or, as Putin puts it, when Russia “intensified” the conflict that he said began with the Ukrainian coup in 2014). This ignorance allows critics, from Hillary Clinton to George Weigel, to present a caricatured version of what is happening there: Putin = Hitler; Russians = bad, Ukrainians = good; Putin only invaded because he has imperial designs on all of Europe.

Savvy analysts always knew that this was a ridiculous and dishonest assessment, but it was necessary for the military-industrial complex here in the United States to sell its role in the conflict to the American people. Sending billions of dollars to Ukraine (much of which actually goes to US military contractors) is only acceptable if it is presented as an existential threat to our country, which has never been the case.

Putin's long history lesson was of course full of gaps and deliberately included only those events that make Russia look favorable. Of course, that's how most political leaders tell the story: in a light favorable to their own country. Yet the story he has told since the breakup of the Soviet Union in 1991 is mostly correct, and knowledge of that period is vital to understanding the current conflict.

The United States and the West have repeatedly broken promises made in good faith to Russia and repeatedly provoked Russia over the past 30 years by constantly moving the border closer to NATO, as well as our bases troops and our missiles, from the Russian border, against the clear warnings of the Russian authorities. leadership (Putin is not the only one among Russian leaders to denounce this expansion).

To be clear, “caused” is not the same as “justified.” Noting the factual nature of Putin's account of recent history is not a defense of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. But it is necessary to recognize these realities if we are ever to achieve peace. We must recognize that Russia will defend its own interests and that demanding its complete surrender is a foolish mission.

So, if we insist on the caricatured depiction of Putin as a modern-day Hitler, we will never be willing to sit down and negotiate an end to this bloody conflict. Unfortunately, this is exactly what happened in March 2022, a month after the invasion, when British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (clearly in union with the Biden administration) forced Ukraine to reject an initiative to peace, an initiative that Ukraine itself was ready to sign.

However, my goal here is not to re-discuss American involvement in the Russian-Ukrainian conflict (I have already talked about it here, here, here and here). Rather, it is to highlight how important the Tucker Carlson interview was to the promotion of peace and how it reflects the changing media landscape, a change that I believe is vital to the cause of peace and freedom.

The mainstream media is happy to caricature Putin as a rogue dictator, just as they caricature Donald Trump as a would-be dictator. This satisfies their political masters and so they do everything they can to censor their targets. It is easy to caricature someone if they are never allowed to present their own point of view. But with the rise of alternative media, the ability of institutional media to engage in such censorship is weakening.

(I know CNN and others claim they repeatedly requested an interview with Putin and were denied. Do you blame him? In recent months, the media has refused to air some of Putin's speeches. Trump and cut out sections of an interview with Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. that they claimed was fake news.)

Fortunately, people are waking up to this game. As an indicator of the decline of corporate media, it would take CNN 226 days to have as many cumulative prime-time viewers as Carlson's interview with Putin received during its run. First 5 p.m. More and more people are rejecting soundbyte-driven, storytelling-pushing corporate media in favor of alternative, long-form media open to different points of view. This terrifies our ruling political class, because they know that the more educated the population, the weaker their grip on power.

Having direct news from Vladimir Putin is a good thing, period. This does not mean that we should adopt his narrative any more than that of our own president (Putin's claims that he would “denazify” Ukraine, for example, appear to be cynically motivated for propaganda purposes). However, hearing the other side allows us to realize that in every conflict there are multiple points of view, multiple grievances, and that each side has their own perspective on what led to the conflict and what continues it. Recognizing that this is the first step towards peace, and for interviewing Vladimir Putin, we should all thank Tucker Carlson.