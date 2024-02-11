Trump intensifies attacks on special counsel's decision not to indict Biden





CNN-

Former President Donald Trump on Saturday stepped up his criticism of special counsel Robert Hurs' decision not to indict President Joe Biden for his handling of classified documents, while repeatedly questioning mental acuity of his successor and peddling conspiratorial allegations about former President Barack Obama.

Less than two days after the release of the Hurs report, Trump attempts to weaponize his language that describes Biden as forgetful and claims he acted inappropriately, but not criminally, to sow doubt about the president's mental health and accuse the Justice Department of bias. The lengthy riffs also serve to distract from Trump's more serious legal concerns, which Hur, in his report, described in damning terms.

In a scattered speech to supporters in South Carolina, Trump launched a wave of attacks on Biden. He claimed his rival was effectively incapacitated, operating under Obama's influence. I think Barack Obama has a lot to do with the direction of the country right now, Trump said. He also portrayed the president as the leader of a nefarious plot to derail Trump's campaign with political motivations. criminal charges, investigations and indictments.

If Joe Biden is not fit to press charges, they won't try him for a crime, but is it acceptable for him to become commander in chief? Trump said. Biden is bad for democracy because he is blatantly incompetent. Plus he uses the DOJ and the FBI and everything he can to go after an adversary and nothing like this has ever happened in this country.

Biden has repeatedly said he would not ask his Justice Department to investigate Trump or push for a result if Attorney General Merrick Garland moves forward as he did with the investigations into the former president. Garland and other DOJ members have also said they work independently of the White House.

The former president, flipping his own script, also said Biden was actually worse off for not being charged because of the language Hur used to describe the president's forgetfulness.

Crooked Joe escaped unscathed and I don't know if you call that unscathed. They said it was a basket case, Trump said.

In reality, Hur structured his report around why he didn't believe a jury would convict Biden, who he said would likely present himself as an elderly man with a bad memory in an effort to gain sympathy from jurors.

Republicans have long drawn parallels between Hurs' investigation and that of special counsel JackSmith, despite critical differences between the two cases. (Smith filed suit against Trump last year for his alleged mishandling of classified materials at Mar-a-Lago after leaving the White House.)

Hur was careful to note the distinction in his report stating that Biden cooperated with the investigation and returned the documents, while Trump did not return his documents and, when asked, sought to cover up the 'affair.

Most notably, after having several chances to return classified documents and avoid prosecution, Mr. Trump allegedly did the opposite. Hur wrote. According to the indictment, he not only refused to return the documents for many months, but he also obstructed justice by having others destroy evidence and then lie about it.

Hur added: In contrast, Mr. Biden turned over classified documents to the National Archives and the Department of Justice, consented to the search of multiple locations, including his home, sat for a voluntary interview, and cooperated to the investigation in other ways.

Earlier Saturday, the White House responded with a memo citing examples of Biden described as sharp and alert.

White House spokesman Andrew Bates highlighted a series of notable figures who recently met with Biden and described him as engaged, including the father of a freed hostage, the former chief of staff staff, Gen. Mark Milley, and former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, and listed the administration's infrastructure accomplishments. and the economy.

This undeniable record shows why it is not surprising that Republican officials are continuing their desperate, inadvertently self-defeating attacks after many years of failure: They are afraid of Joe Biden, Bates wrote.

Bates also sought to use the GOP's recent breakup over a bipartisan border and foreign aid bill as an example of the president's toughness and intact statesmanship.

Just this week, President Biden once again outmaneuvered congressional Republicans on a key issue, border security, leaving opponents of the bipartisan deal openly quoting Donald Trump to explain why they side with fentanyl traffickers about the Border Patrol, the memo said.

Some Biden allies have also argued that Trump's mistakes and misrepresentations are far worse and worrying than the president's missteps.

Every time Donald Trump opens his mouth, he is confused, disturbed, lying or worse, Biden campaign spokesman TJ Ducklos said Friday after Trump spoke at a National Rifle event Association in Pennsylvania. and appeased the gun lobby weeks after telling parents to get over it after their children were shot at school.

Trump and his allies, however, are moving forward with a new campaign aimed at sowing doubt about Biden's competence.

On Friday, the pro-Trump super PAC released a new ad that Trump posted on his Truth Social platform, blasting Biden with similar accusations and claiming the 81-year-old president was incompetent to stand trial and unfit to lead the America.

It's official: Joe Biden mishandled classified documents and shows how his two-tiered justice system is on full display, theMAGAInc. spot said. The Justice Department found that Joe had retained and disclosed classified materials, including matters of national security and intelligence sources and methods.

CNN's Arlette Saenz and Priscilla Alvarez contributed to this report.

